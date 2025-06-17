Pre-draw groups to be revealed almost five hours before second qualifying round draw

UEFA have provided an update on the draw that will determine who Hibs face in their first competitive fixtures of season 2025-26. And Easter Road fans will be able to digest a narrowed group of potential opponents over breakfast tomorrow morning, with European football’s governing body scheduling an official bulletin for 7.30 am UK time on Wednesday.

David Gray’s men will definitely be unseeded in the Europa League second qualifying round draw, meaning they could face one from the group of Anderlecht, FC Midtjylland, Lugano or Braga. Former Champions League side Midtjylland reached the Europa League proper last year, progressing to the play-offs for the knock-out phases, while Braga only missed out on those play-offs on goal difference.

Belgian side Anderlecht also made it through the league stages to reach those knock-out phase play-offs. And Lugano made it all the way to the last 16 of the Conference League.

There are also going to be four either/or ties depending on the outcome of today’s first qualifying round draw, with Shakhtar Donetsk, Partizan Belgrade, Legia Warsaw and Sheriff Tiraspol all guaranteed to be seeded if they get through to the second round.

The official draw for the eight ties comprising the second qualifying round takes place at 12 noon UK time tomorrow. But UEFA have confirmed that, on the morning of the draw, they will split teams into two groups - cutting in half the number of potential opponents awaiting Hibs.

Guaranteed European football still up for grabs

And it was revealed yesterday that those groups will be published on the UEFA website from 08.30 Central European Time - half seven back in Scotland. Seedings and draw procedure will also be confirmed, meaning Hibs fans will be able to narrow the field on possible European away day destinations a good four-and-a-half hours before the draw gets underway in Nyon.

Europa League second qualifying round draw - Wednesday, 12 noon

Seeded (*denotes team in first qualifying round) Unseeded (*denotes team in first qualifying round) FC Midtjylland (Denmark) Hibernian (Scotland) Sporting Braga (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Anderlecht (Belgium) FC Utrecht (Netherlands) FC Lugano (Switzerland) Banik Ostrava (Czechia) Shakhtar Donetsk* (Ukraine) CFR Club* (Romania) Legia Warsaw* (Poland) Hapoel Beer-Sheva* (Israel) Partizan Belgrade* (Serbia) NK Celje* (Slovenia) Sheriff Tiraspol* (Moldova) Spartak Trnava* (Slovakia)

Hibs had hoped to jump straight into the Europa League play-offs after finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. But Aberdeen’s shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic saw the Dons claim the higher place on Scotland’s entry list. Even if the Reds fail to make it beyond that stage, Jimmy Thelin’s men will be guaranteed a spot in the Europa Conference League proper.

Gray’s team will have to do things the hard way, by navigating the two legs scheduled for July 24 and 31. Should Hibs fail to progress, they drop into the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Knock out a seeded side in the Europa League, however, and Hibs will be rewarded with a seeding in the third qualifying round. Fall at that high hurdle and they drop into the Europa Conference League play-offs. Go all the way to the Europa League play-offs, meanwhile, and they’ll be guaranteed Conference League football into the new year regardless.