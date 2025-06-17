When are the 2025/26 Premiership fixtures released? Here’s all you need to know.

Hearts and Hibs have already got their summer transfer window business underway as both clubs look forward to the new Premiership season.

There have been significant changes at Hearts after former Motherwell manager Derek McInnes was named as permanent successor to Neil Critchley and he will hope to help the club move on from what was a deeply disappointing season last time out. New additions have already been made as Claudio Braga, Alexandros Kyziridis, Oisin McEntee and Christian Borchgrevink have all joined Hearts and Elton Kabangu is now a permanent member of their squad after an impressive loan spell.

Hibs are preparing for their return to European competition after last season’s impressive third placed finish secured a spot in the qualifying round of the Europa League. David Gray has added Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger to his squad after securing a pre-contract agreement for Aberdeen star Jamie McGrath earlier in the year.

But who will both Edinburgh clubs play on the first day of the Premiership season and when are the all important derby clashes? We don’t have too long to wait.

When will the 2025/26 Premiership fixtures be released?

The SPFL have confirmed the fixtures for the 2025/26 Premiership season will be officially released at 9am on Friday, June 20. Fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two will also be released at the same time.

When does the 2025/26 Premiership season get underway?

The new league campaign across all four tiers of the Scottish game will get underway on the weekend of Saturday, August 2.

Other key dates for Hearts supporters

Derek McInnes can bring the identity back to Hearts, says veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon. | SNS Group

Monday 16th June: Summer transfer window opened Wednesday 18th June: Hearts' Extra Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders to vote on Tony Bloom’s proposed £9.86m investment Saturday 28th June: Hearts head to Spain for a pre-season training camp Saturday 12th July: Hearts' first competitive game of the 2025/26 season is a Premier Sport Cup group stage opener against Dunfermline at Tynecastle Saturday 26th July: Craig Gordon's testimonial match is against Sunderland at Tynecastle Monday 1st September: Summer transfer window closes at 7pm

Other key dates for Hibs supporters

Hibs have confirmed their latest friendly | SNS Group

Monday 16th June: Summer transfer window opened Wednesday 18th June: UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draw Friday 20th June: Return to pre-season training Sunday 29th June: Hibs travel to the Netherlands for a pre-season training camp Wednesday 9th July: Hibs host Rot-Weiss Essen in a pre-season friendly Saturday 12th July: Hibs travel to Bournemouth for a pre-season training camp Monday 21st July: UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round draws Thursday 24th July: A first European fixture will take place Monday 1st September: Summer transfer window closes at 7pm

