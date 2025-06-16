The former Hearts and Leeds United player is up against it in the Far East.

A former Hearts and Leeds United player is facing the sack in Japan after a difficult start to his latest managerial stint.

Since hanging up his boots, Patrick Kisnorbo has managed at Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory in his native Australia, alongside a stint at Troyes in France. He joined J League club Yokohama F. Marinos as an assistant to head coach Steve Holland last year and was appointed interim gaffer after the former England coach was sacked.

Just last month, Kisnorbo took charge of Yokohama permanently but it has not gone to plan. He has won just two and lost eight of his first 10 matches overall and his case has not been helped by one of those losses being a shock 2-0 defeat at home in the second round of the Emperor’s Cup against ReinMoor Aomori. They play in Japan’s fourth tier.

Losing 1-0 to another struggling side in Albirex Niigata has dented his reputation further in Japan and Far-East outlet Sponichi claim that Marinos will sack the former Hearts and Leeds United man, who is to be replaced by Kenta Kawai, most recently in charge of Sagan Tosu. The club have never sacked two managers in the same season but they are desperately looking to avoid relegation for the first time, currently bottom of the league at the halfway stage and six points off safety.

Kisnorbo was handed his chance in the UK by Hearts after time at South Melbourne. He was a regular during the course of his two year contract and his only league goal came in a derby win against Hibs in 2004. The former defender also netted vs Braga in Europe before leaving for Leicester City and then Leeds United, where he spent four years and won the fans' Player of the Season and also the Players' Player of the Season in his first campaign. Kisnorbo ended his playing days back in Australia at Melbourne City and was also called upon by his country between 2002-2009.

What Patrick Kisnorbo thought of Hearts

Speaking to the Evening News in 2019 about time at Hearts, Kisnorbo said: “Signing for Hearts was one of my highlights. Then obviously playing in the UEFA Cup. We had such a great team and a good team culture. Scoring in the derby (a 2-1 win at Tynecastle just days after facing Ruud Gullit’s Feyenoord in De Kuip) and getting through to the UEFA Cup group stage, which nobody thought we’d do, was great.

“I scored against Braga at Murrayfield. Then there was the win in Bordeaux the previous year - again, nobody gave us a chance in that one but we went over there and won 1-0. In the two years I was at Hearts we did a lot of things that won’t be bettered for a long time.

“I had so many great moments there. I just enjoyed every day at Hearts, knowing how fortunate I was that all the hard work I’d done at Melbourne had paid off in terms of getting the opportunity to go to Scotland.”