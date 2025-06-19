Coach under pressure to ‘improve’ playing style after title heartbreak

We fear the Scots. They fight like lions. It’s a jokey phrase used, by those of us who have attended a couple of million European ‘opposition’ media opportunities over the years, to sum up the average continental coach/player/pundit’s stock assessment of ANY Scottish team.

Call it shorthand for the mix of inevitable – and ever so slightly condescending - comments about Scotland’s footballing reputation for aggression, physicality and pace of play. If everything said about our club sides was actually true, the average Scottish Premiership match would resemble a gathering of Tasmanian devils being attacked by a swarm of wasps.

All of the flattery in these back-handed compliments, of course, masks a supreme confidence. An acknowledgement that, in pure sporting terms, the Scots aren’t up to it.

Former Denmark star in bullish mood

Which is why former Denmark international Morten Bruun, while acknowledging that Midtjylland’s Europa League second qualifying round tie with Hibernian will be the “most difficult” of opening tests facing Danish sides involved in Europe this season, can still describe the draw as “really, really favourable.” Expect to hear more along these lines between now the last week of July.

Midtjylland boss Thomas Thomasberg – publicly challenged to improve his own team’s playing style by the club’s new sporting director - fell back on the easiest of cliches in his initial reaction to drawing Hibs, the veteran coach declaring: "Well, of course I know what Scottish football stands for. There is some speed, some physicality in the game, but we need to take a closer look at the team itself and how they do it now, and we have plenty of time for that."

Asked whether his team would progress past Hibs in European football’s second tier competition, a bullish Thomasberg – who led his team to within a point of the Danish Superliga title last season, as well as reaching the Europa League proper - insisted: "Yes, of course we will. This is the first step towards that, so we have to make a really good attempt at that. We will also advance to the next round in the Europa League.”

Bruun, now a pundit on Danish TV, is equally confident after seeing Silkeborg and Brondby handed straightforward ties in yesterday’s UEFA draws – despite his acknowledgement that Hibs are a cut above teams from the Faroe Islands and Iceland, the Euro 92 winner saying: “When I look at the opportunities and risks that awaited, I think that it is really, really favourable for the Danish teams. FC Midtjylland has the most difficult opponents, but they were also the ones who had the most difficult alternatives.”

Midtjylland are back in pre-season training already, with Thomasberg promising a raising of standards as he looks to wrest the league title back from Copenhagen after last season’s heartbreak. And the head coach is already under pressure to deliver an upgrade in performances, with newly-promoted sporting director Kristian Bach Bak laying out his priorities for the campaign in no uncertain terms.

“We need to improve our playing style, which must still be aggressive, with a strong organization and many goals from set pieces,” he said, adding: “Then it is always a balance to make a squad that understands this, and so that we also get the best out of our individualists.”#