Here’s all the information fans will need to know for the Hibs clash in Europa League qualifying next month

Hibs have been drawn away to Danish side FC Midtjylland as fans begin to scramble for best modes of travel.

David Gray’s side have been rewarded for their third place finish in the Premiership with a shot in the Europa League and their journey begins as an unseeded side in the second qualifying round. It’s a tough task that awaits against a side accustomed to playing in group stage and league phases of UEFA competitions.

Leg one is in Denmark on July 24th before the return leg a week later at Easter Road. So what do fans need to know about their opponents in terms of travel? Here’s our guide to what fans can expect.

How much are estimated cost of flights for Hibs away match vs FC Midtjylland?

The MCH Arena where Midtjylland play their home games is a place called Herning, and it isn’t exactly travel friendly for those wanting to get their easily, and without a fairly decent cost. Best bet in terms of airport is Billund Airport (BLL), followed by a combination of bus and train or just bus to then get near the stadium. So we will work off that metric rather than Aarhus Airport, and Copenhagen only factors into the equation as a mode of transfer.

Flights out to Billund from Edinburgh via Copenhagen on Tuesday July 22nd and returning on Friday 25th come in at £369 without all the trimmings added. Fans could opt to just fly into Copenhagen and then get the train to Herning but that’s adding three hours of rail travel and those costs into the bargain. Flights from Edinburgh via Stockholm on the 23rd and returning on the 25th come in at £361 without extras and if you can race through the layover time of just under 90 minutes in Sweden and then 90 in Amsterdam on the way back, you’d save a day’s accommodation expense. These are just two examples and prices are subject to change.

How much is accommodation for Hibs away match vs FC Midtjylland?

Through AirBnB, there are some cost effective options if you start your stay on the 22nd, some coming in at as low as £39 a night. You might not be staying at The Ritz but you will have bedding, bathroom and WIFI facilities in most places. A three night stay in one property we looked at that was ranked highly in reviews came in at £142.41 and if you were doing just the two, it’s £99. Booking.com has hotels listed between £200 and the upper brackets of the £300 range for three nights and mid £100 - mid £200 range for two. Prices are subject to change.

What is there to do in Herning?

Each to their own in terms of tastes but here are some things in and around the place that are ranked as the top attractions.

Carl-Henning Pedersen & Else Alfelts Museum: A museum that is honour of those two artists

Skovsnogen - Deep Forest Art Land: An outdoor art exhibition based in a forest setting outside city centre by about 30 minutes via car.

HEART Museum: Contemporary art museum.

Herning Library: A modern architectural landmark.

Elia: Northern-Europe’s largest sculpture.

Food and drink in Herning

Here are the top rated restaurants in Herning as per TripAdvisor

Restaurant 30Februar (Italian)

Bryggeriet Herning (European/Scandinavian)

Mezza (Lebanese/Mediterranean)

Yutaka (Japanese/Seafood)

Bandhan (Indian)

In terms of alcohol if you are that way inclined, as per Numbeo, the average cost of domestic beer in a restaurant is 55 Danish Krone, which is equivalent to £6.31, while imported stuff is 50 and £5.73.