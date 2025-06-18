Here are some of the latest transfer headlines from around the SPFL, involving former Hibs and Hearts players

Hearts and Hibs are amongst the SPFL sides to have kicked off their summer shopping ahead of the new season.

The Jambos have added Claudio Braga as their latest recruit and more are likely on the way. For David Gray across the city, talk of transfer will be parked for a brief moment as Hibs get set to find out who they will face in Europa League second round qualifying action.

Including a pair of former Hearts and Hibs stars set to be on the move, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to transfer business across the SPFL.

Former Hibs star’s swap deal

Ex Hibs midfielder Sam Stanton has been involved in a swap deal that sees him leave Raith Rovers for St Johnstone, with goalkeeper Josh Rae going the other way. Saints are back in the Championship this season and have called upon the midfielder who has featured 70 times for Hibs following League One glory at Arbroath. Reghan Tumilty has also joined St Johnstone after leaving Hamilton Accies.

Stanton said of the move: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It was a no-brainer for me. This is a very good club and a club that has been very successful through the years. It’s been a long off-season so I’m really looking forward to getting back with a new group of boys and the head coach.

“I've played most of my football in the Championship but have also been over to America and Ireland. I have played a lot of games and feel I have picked up experience in different places. You need a bit of everything in the Championship. You need to work hard because it can be a physical league. But there is good quality as well. I can’t wait to get going. Hopefully I can bring quality, energy, goals and assists.”

Ex Hearts star released

Dundee’s retained list has revealed the departure of former Hearts midfielder Scott Fraser. He spent the second half of the 23/24 season on loan in Gorgie before joining Dundee, where the former Charlton Athletic man has been hit by injuries. Mo Sylla, Antonio Portales, Scott Tiffoney and Joe Shaugnessy also leave the side now managed by former Hearts captain Steven Pressley. Josh Mulligan is in contract talks

Kilmarnock make a move

Jack Thompson has signed for Kilmarnock, after the midfielder penned a pre contract following time with Queen’s Park, after Greg Kiltie returned to the club from St Mirren. Boss Stuart Kettlewell said: “Jack is a player that I’ve inherited and I’m delighted that’s the case. He is an ambitious player with great ability and I’m confident that he will fit right into our squad. I’ve had positive conversations with Jack and I’m looking forward to getting to work with him and the rest of the players.”

Championship movement

In the second tier, Raith have also signed wide player Richard Chin on top of their move for goalkeeper Rae. Ayr United have brought in Shaun Want and Liam Dick in a double deal for ex Hibs midfielder Scott Brown while Paddy Reading has left the Honest Men to join Partick Thistle. Ben Wilson has departed Airdrie to sign for Welsh side TNS for what is his new club’s record transfer fee and Lewis McGregor has also left the Diamonds for a fee, joining Northern Irish side Coleraine. Queen’s Park have signed left-back Matty Shiels.