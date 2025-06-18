Everything you need to know about Shakhtar, Midtjylland, Anderlecht - and the disputed region Sheriff call home

UEFA have narrowed the field of potential opponents lying in wait for Hibs in today’s Europa League second qualifying round draw. And we’ve put together a complete guide on all SIX teams David Gray’s men could face.

The draw begins at 12 noon UK time, with eight ties to be drawn. But UEFA split the draw into two groups this morning, separating the four seeded teams already in the second round - and dividing up the either/or ties involving teams in the first qualifying round.

Hibs know, then, that they’ll face one from the following list of clubs over two legs scheduled for July 24 and 31. So what do we know about the teams on the other side of the draw?

Europa League second qualifying round draw - where Hibs fit in

Seeded Unseeded FC Midtjylland (Denmark) Hibernian (Scotland) RSC Anderlecht (Belgium) Besiktas (Turkey) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) OR Ilves Tampere (Finland) Utrecht (Netherlands) Sheriff Tirsapol (Moldova) OR FC Prishtina (Kosovo) Spartak Trvana (Slovakia) OR BK Hacken (Sweden)

FC Midtjylland

Famous for …

The Danish data dons themselves, Midtjylland can lay claim to have revolutionised European football with their deep dive into numbers back in 2014. All the PPDA, xG, xG and pre-assist figures thrown around by modern football folk? These are the guys to thank/blame for that.

Finished second in the Danish top flight last season. Missed out on back-to-back titles by a single point.

European history

Played Champions League group stage football as recently as season 2020-21, when they finished bottom of Group D behind Liverpool, Atalanta and Ajax. Regular qualifiers for some sort of UEFA competition, they didn’t quite make it past the new league stages of the Europa League last season, missing out on the knock-out stages in a play-off.

Coach and star players

The gaffer is a guy by the name of Thomas Thomasberg, while Midtjylland’s star player – for now – is a Chilean firecracker by the name of Dario Osori. The 21-year-old attacker, given a free role by his boss, is currently being pursued by both Marseille and Real Betis.

Their top scorer last season was experienced Polish international striker Adam Buksa, although he was only one goal ahead of 20-year-old Guinea Bissau striker Francolino Dju.

RSC Anderlecht

Famous for …

Now we’re talking old European aristocracy, right? Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht have been in with the establishment since the very start.

They’ve got just the FIVE European trophies to show for their pedigree, with the most successful Belgian side in history picking up one UEFA Cup, two Cup Winners’ Cups and two Super Cups. Do we need to mention the 34 league titles?

European history

All of the above happened in a bygone age for Anderlecht, who scooped up all of their European trophies in a golden era between 1975 and 1983. A lot has changed since then.

But they’re still a force of sorts, with their record over the past two seasons making them formidable opponents. They reached the Conference League quarter-finals in 2023 and, last season, got into the Europa League proper before exiting at the play-offs for the knock-out stages.

Coach and star players

Besnik Hasi, who returned to Anderlecht in March, has previous served as an assistant and head coach with the club, leading them to the Belgian league title in 2014. Will he prove that returning to the scene of former glories ISN’T always a bad idea?

Leeds – or AN Other Premier League Club – could really do Hibs a favour by following up their reported interest, meanwhile, in former Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg. The Danish forward is a real threat. One currently attracting significant offers from clubs across Europe.

Shakhtar Donetsk*

Famous for …

Well, apart from having their actual home ground in the middle of a war zone following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the team from the Donbass region were actually building quite a European reputation before the bombardment started way back in 2014. They’ll play their European ties – including that first qualifying round tie against Finish side Ilves Tampere – in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Easily the most dangerous of the first-round qualifiers likely to be on the other side of the draw from Hibs.

European history

Shakhtar are Champions League regulars. Despite all the trials and tribulations they’ve faced in recent years, they’ve played in the group/league stages for the last EIGHT consecutive seasons. Finishing third in the Ukrainian Premier League last season sees them in unfamiliar territory – but strongly fancied to progress.

Coach and star players

Arda Turan has just taken over as gaffer, the former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona midfielder immediately vowing to wrest the title back for a club still backed by the supremely wealthy Rinat Akhmetov. He’ll be given leeway in the transfer market to do it, as well.

In terms of on-field star potential, attacking midfielder Artem Bondarenko definitely catches the eye with his goals, assists and all-round consistency, with the 24-year-old playing in 41 of his team’s 42 matches last season. That’s not to overlook 22-year-old Brazilian winger Kevin. Not just because he’s called Kevin, but because he can be devastatingly good on his day.

Ilves Tampera*

Famous for …

Probably for losing to Shakhtar over two legs, you’d have to think. Never say never, though. And the Finnish side are halfway through their league season already, which is an always an advantage. They currently sit second in the Veikkausliiga.

European history

Almost negligible. Made it to the third qualifying round of the Conference League last season. Have never played European group/league stage football.

Coach and star players

They’ve got a young gaffer in 37-year-old Joonas Rantanen, who didn’t play to any level. Mostly a homegrown team with just a handful of overseas players – including a Brazilian defender and a goalie from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Sheriff Tiraspol*

Famous for …

They’ve got arguably the most complicated status of any team in UEFA competition this year. Officially representing Moldova in European football, Sheriff are actually from the self-declared independent nation of Transnistria. Which isn’t recognised as a country by, well, just about anyone outside of Tiraspol, to be honest.

European history

Famously beat Real Madrid in the Bernabeu back in a spectacular Champions League upset back in September of 2021. More recently, though, it’s been a mixed bag. They did reach the last 16 of the Conference League in season 2022-23. But didn’t get past the third qualifying round of UEFA’s third-tier competition last season.

Coach and star players

Currently under the leadership of Victor Mihailov, Sheriff have money to spend. Nigerian forward Rasheen Akanbi is one to watch, with Mauritanian winger Papa Ndiaga Yade another to keep an eye on, should Tiraspol do the expected and get past FC Prishtina in their first qualifying round.

FC Prishtina*

Famous for …

They’re the most successful club in the short history of Kosovan football, with 11 titles since the independent Super League was set up in 1991. But they only finished sixth in the ten-team top flight last season, earning their Europa League spot by winning the Kosovar Cup.

European history

Have never made it to a group/league stage. No significant results to speak of. Unless you include a 3-0 forfeit to Lincoln Red Imps back in 2020, after most of the Prishtina squad tested positive for Covid to force two postponements.

Coach and star players

Arsim Thaqui took over on an emergency footing after the sacking of Frenchman Jean-Michel Cavalli back in April - and promptly delivered that Cup win. And players? Come on. They’re not getting past Sheriff.