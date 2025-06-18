The former Hibs star has confirmed his exit from Swansea City and is moving abroad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs striker Mykola Kuharevich has completed a transfer away from Swansea City on a permanent basis.

The striker spent last season on loan at Easter Road, his second loan stint in Leith after initially joining on a temporary basis from French side Troyes. Swansea City snapped him up after his first spell proved impressed but chances have been limited, but he again played his part at Hibs by scoring seven goals in 28 games as third place in the Premiership was clinched alongside Europa League qualifiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he has signed for Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee on a four year contract. They are the champions of Slovakia and featured in the league phase of the Champions League last season, entering UEFA’s elite competition again at the second qualifying round this upcoming campaign.

Ex Hibs striker’s Swansea City exit confirmed

A Swansea City statement reads: “Mykola Kukharevych has joined Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. The Ukrainian striker leaves Swansea City after two years with the club. The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for the Swans, and spent last season on loan with Hibernian. Everyone at Swansea City wishes Mykola well in his future career.”

Ivan Kmotrík Jr, Bratislava’s general director, says that the Ukrainian frontman’s time at Hibs proved a key reference point in deciding to go after him. He said: "We watched Mykola Kukharevych during his time in Scotland, where he was a guest from Swansea. We are acquiring an interesting alternative to the point of attack in him. He has played for the youth national teams, has experience in international football.

“Mykola uses his physical assets, but at the same time is a technically proficient type of striker. He can bring increased competition and expanded options to the point of attack for David Strelec, from whom he is typologically a little different. I am very happy that our negotiations have come to a successful end, and we have signed a four-year contract with Mykola.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why former Hibs star has completed summer transfer

Kuharevich said: “I have had the best season of my career with third place in the Scottish League. I am happy to accept a new challenge at Slovan. I know that I am coming to a big club, I have seen their matches in the Champions League. I managed to see Tehelné Pole and Bratislava, the stadium and the city are beautiful. I want to develop my strengths, score goals and be a contribution to the team. I am excited about this new chapter and I am looking forward to what lies ahead.”

The striker said of time at Hibs before the end of the season: “I’m really happy. I just feel love for this club because it’s a massive club, good city. Very good fans, stadium, everything. I enjoy it here. I enjoy playing at Easter Road in front of these fans, in every stadium in Scotland, really. I just try to help the team in every game. Especially now when we have such a good season, you learn a lot, I think. Because this is a special feeling. This is a very good mentality in the club. Inside the dressing room.”