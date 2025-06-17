Shakhtar and Legia both get straightforward ties in first qualifying round

Hibs will be hoping to avoid one of the either/or options in tomorrow’s Europa League second qualifying round draw. And their path to UEFA league stage football is just a little bit clearer after today’s first qualifying round draw.

David Gray’s men will definitely be unseeded in the draw scheduled for 12 noon UK time tomorrow. And early risers among the Easter Road support will be able to find out more about potential opponents when UEFA split the eight potential ties into two groups of four at 7.30 am tomorrow.

For planning purposes, Hibs would like to draw one of the four seeded teams afforded direct entry to the second qualifying round. Even if that means taking on a side with a proven European pedigree in the shape of FC Midtjylland, Anderlecht, SC Braga or FC Lugano, all of whom have played in league/group stage football in recent seasons.

That would at least give Hibs time to prepare hosting and travel plans for the two games scheduled for July 24 and 31. If they draw the winners of one of the first-round ties, however, they won’t have the identity of their opposition – or their destination for the away leg – confirmed until July 17, giving them under a week to make all the arrangements.

Europa League first round qualifying draw - ties to be played July 10 and 17.

Legia Warsaw (Poland) v FC Aktobe (Kazakhstan) Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) v Ilves Tampere (Finland) Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) v FC Prishtina (Kosovo) Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) v BK Hacken (Sweden) Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) v Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) v Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) Paksi FC (Hungary) v CFR 1907 Cluj (Romania) Sabah FC (Azerbaijan) v NK Celje (Slovenia)

At least today’s draw has narrowed the field slightly, with Shakhtar Donetsk and Legia Warsaw both handed favourable draws – making their progress to the second qualifying round more likely. Should top seeds Shakhtar, Legia, Partizan Belgrade or Sheriff Tiraspol be upset in the first round, their conquerors will retain their seeding for the second qualifying round - meaning Hibs could be drawn against an outsider, albeit one who has just pulled off a major shock.

Europa League second qualifying round draw (*denotes team still to navigate first qualifying round)

Seeded (*denotes team in first qualifying round) Unseeded (*denotes team in first qualifying round) FC Midtjylland (Denmark) Hibernian (Scotland) Sporting Braga (Portugal) Besiktas (Turkey) Anderlecht (Belgium) FC Utrecht (Netherlands) FC Lugano (Switzerland) Banik Ostrava (Czechia) Shakhtar Donetsk* (Ukraine)/Ilves Tampere (Finland) CFR Cluj* (Romania)/Paksi FC (Hungary) Legia Warsaw* (Poland)/FC Aktobe (Kazakhstan) Hapoel Beer-Sheva* (Israel)/Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) Partizan Belgrade* (Serbia)/AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) NK Celje* (Slovenia)/Sabah FC (Azerbaijan) Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova)/FC Prishtina (Kosovo) Spartak Trnava* (Slovakia)/BK Hacken (Sweden)

Denied the prize of guaranteed European league stage football by Aberdeen’s shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic at Hampden last month, Hibs face a tough road to reach either the Europa League or Conference League proper. Should they get through two rounds of Europa League qualifying to reach the play-offs, failure there would see them drop into the league stages of the Conference League.

Just getting past the Europa League second qualifying round would guarantee them a place in the Conference League play-offs. Fail to get past their first hurdle in the Europa League, however, and they’ll drop into the Conference League third qualifying round.

Watch this space: Tune back in tomorrow morning to get a rundown on ALL of Hibernian’s potential Europa League opponents in our handy guide to the draw.