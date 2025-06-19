Some highs, a few lows, a meeting with young Erling Haaland - and some uproarious away days for fans

Midtjylland lie in wait. And, while David Gray’s men will travel with confidence and hope springing eternal, Hibernian’s recent record in Europe – certainly compared to that of their Europa League opponents – suggests they don’t have the pedigree to compete with the Danes.

Every Easter Road regular knows, of course, that Hibs were the first British team to venture into continental competition way back in the European Cup’s inaugural season. You may have noticed the ticket push for a certain celebratory friendly against Rot-Weiss Essen, the German club defeated in that ground-breaking tie in 1955, in Edinburgh next month.

In the 70 years since that tie, Hibs have enjoyed contrasting fortunes. From reaching two semi-finals in their first two European outings – they’d follow up their run to the last four of the European Cup by doing the same in the old Fairs Cup in season 1960-61 – to some, erm, less illustrious landmarks.

UEFA seem to have officially forgotten the short-lived oddity that was the Intertoto Cup. And that probably suits a few Scottish clubs very nicely, thanks.

As they prepare for to face Midtjylland in the last week of July, then, it’s worth reviewing exactly how Hibs have fared since, oh, let’s say 2010. A nice round number. With a guy called David Gray continually cropping up for some reason.

2024-25 – Did Not Qualify

No place for Hibs in Europe? They didn’t even make the top six in season 2023-24, missing out in the final pre-split fixture. They had to watch from afar as others ‘enjoyed’ various degrees of success – and paid a domestic price for their European efforts.

2023-24 – Europa Conference League play-off

Villa Park. A Hibs presence well in excess of the 2000 or so tickets officially sold for the away end of a second leg that was already the deadest of dead rubbers following a 5-0 home defeat in the first encounter with John McGinn and chums.

Just getting to face Premier League opposition was the reward for battling through both the second and third qualifying rounds of UEFA’s third-tier competition, as Hibs – who had finished FIFTH in the Scottish Premiership the previous season – were handed the toughest of routes to the group stages.

Lee Johnson’s men battered Andorran side Inter Club D’Escaldes 7-3 on aggregate. And then enjoyed one of their best European results for a very long time as they battled past Swiss side FC Luzern in dramatic fashion, a 2-2 away draw following a thrilling 3-1 home win.

Johnson was sacked in between the first legs of the Villa tie, leaving interim boss David Gray to pit his wits against Unai Emery in the second match. Quite the experience for the aspiring gaffer …

2022-23 – DNQ

Finished seventh in the league and went out of the Scottish Cup at the semi-final stage in season 2021-22, closing off any hopes of qualifying for Europe the following year.

2021-22 – Europa Conference League third qualifying round

Got past Andorran opposition in Santa Colomba easily enough. Then fell to Croatian side Rijeka, despite a battling 1-1 draw at Easter Road in the first leg.

Ten-man Hibs were battered 4-1 win the away leg. Darren McGregor’s red card midway through the second half prompted a flurry of Rijeka goals to kill the tie.

2020-21 and 2019-20 – DNQ

Let’s draw a veil over these years, shall we?

2018-19 – Europa League third qualifying round

Hibs would be delighted to get this far in 2025, you might imagine, now that failure in the third qualifying round of the Europa League comes with a soft landing in the Conference League play-offs. That wasn’t the case before yet another UEFA revamp.

In the summer of 2018, Hibs more than held their own to get through two full rounds of qualifying before losing to Molde. Who had a young forward by the name of Erling Haaland in their starting XI.

After battering Faroese team Runavik 12-5 on aggregate, Hibs edged past Greek opposition in the shape of Asteras Tripolis 4-3 over two legs. Then came Molde, who got a nil-nil at Easter Road before winning 3-0 at home, with that man Gray – who had flown in straight from the maternity ward after the birth of daughter Ada – left fuming on the bench until thrown on by Neil Lennon with two minutes to go.

2017-18 – DNQ

There was no European place available for winning the Championship. Prize enough in itself as Hibs returned to the top flight.

2016-17 – Europa League second qualifying round

How did Hibs qualify for Europe again? Can’t have been the league position; you don’t get anything for finishing third in the Scottish Championship.

They must have won a cup or something. Yeah, that sounds about right … Their reward for Gray’s moment of glory at Hampden was a penalty shoot-out loss to Brondby after a 1-1 draw on aggregate. The Danes won at Easter Road, only for a superb goal from … oh, that guy Gray again, to level the tie.

2015-16 and 2014-15 – DNQ

Weren’t even in the same postcode as the qualification places.

2013-14 – Europa League second qualifying round

Pat Fenlon’s men had it all to do after losing 2-0 to Malmo in Sweden. The second leg didn’t quite go to plan. An aggregate loss of 9-0 never looks good.

2012-13 and 2011-12 – DNQ

Shut out for two straight seasons after difficult domestic fortunes.

2010-11 – Europa League third qualifying round

John Hughes was at the helm when Maribor ran out 6-2 aggregate winners over Hibs in August of 2010. The Slovenians were 3-0 up from the first leg in Maribor, leaving Yogi’s boys with an almost impossible task at home.