Who do Hibs play on opening weekend - and when is first Edinburgh derby of season? Full fixture list here
Hibs will kick off their 2025-26 Scottish Premiership away to Dundee – and have been handed a relatively straightforward start to the new league campaign. The SPFL fixture list has just been published.
The first Edinburgh derby of the season will be at Tynecastle on the week of October 4. And Sky Sports have already bagged the traditional festive meeting between the capital rivals – with Hibs hosting Hearts at Easter Road for a 12.30 kick-off on December 27.
The third derby of the campaign will be a midweek affair, with the teams meeting in Gorgie on Wednesday, February 11 with a 19.45 KO. A lot of the dates are provisionally set, depending on how David Gray’s men fare in their European campaign, with Thursday-night slots for Europa League and Conference League matches requiring Saturday fixtures to be bumped back 24 hours.
That Hibs fixture list in full - 3 pm KO unless stated
|Date
|Opponent
|03.08.25
|Dundee A
|09.08.25
|Kilmarnock H
|23.08.25
|Falkirk A
|30.08.25
|St Mirren H
|13.09.25
|Dundee United H
|27.09.25
|Celtic A
|04.10.25
|Hearts A
|18.10.25
|Livingston H
|25.10.25
|Aberdeen A
|29.10.25 (19.45)
|Rangers H
|01.11.25
|Motherwell A
|08.11.25
|St Mirren A
|22.11.25
|Dundee H
|29.11.25
|Celtic H
|03.12.25 (19.45)
|Livingston A
|06.12.25
|Falkirk H
|13.12.25
|Rangers A
|20.12.25
|Dundee United A
|27.12.25 (12.30)
|Hearts H
|30.12.25 (19.45)
|Aberdeen H
|03.01.26
|Kilmarnock A
|10.01.26
|Motherwell H
|24.01.26
|Falkirk A
|31.01.26
|Rangers H
|04.02.26 (19.45)
|Dundee United H
|11.02.26 (19.45)
|Hearts A
|14.02.26
|St Mirren H
|21.02.26
|Celtic A
|28.02.26
|Dundee A
|14.03.26
|Livingston H
|21.03.26
|Motherwell A
|04.04.26
|Kilmarnock H
|11.04.26
|Aberdeen A
Hibs face two of last season’s bottom-six sides and newly-promoted opposition in their first three games. Dundee away is followed by the visit of Kilmarnock on the weekend of August 9/10, with Falkirk away up next.