Two bottom-six sides and league new boys in opening three fixtures as Gray’s men juggle European duties

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will kick off their 2025-26 Scottish Premiership away to Dundee – and have been handed a relatively straightforward start to the new league campaign. The SPFL fixture list has just been published.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season will be at Tynecastle on the week of October 4. And Sky Sports have already bagged the traditional festive meeting between the capital rivals – with Hibs hosting Hearts at Easter Road for a 12.30 kick-off on December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third derby of the campaign will be a midweek affair, with the teams meeting in Gorgie on Wednesday, February 11 with a 19.45 KO. A lot of the dates are provisionally set, depending on how David Gray’s men fare in their European campaign, with Thursday-night slots for Europa League and Conference League matches requiring Saturday fixtures to be bumped back 24 hours.

That Hibs fixture list in full - 3 pm KO unless stated

Date Opponent 03.08.25 Dundee A 09.08.25 Kilmarnock H 23.08.25 Falkirk A 30.08.25 St Mirren H 13.09.25 Dundee United H 27.09.25 Celtic A 04.10.25 Hearts A 18.10.25 Livingston H 25.10.25 Aberdeen A 29.10.25 (19.45) Rangers H 01.11.25 Motherwell A 08.11.25 St Mirren A 22.11.25 Dundee H 29.11.25 Celtic H 03.12.25 (19.45) Livingston A 06.12.25 Falkirk H 13.12.25 Rangers A 20.12.25 Dundee United A 27.12.25 (12.30) Hearts H 30.12.25 (19.45) Aberdeen H 03.01.26 Kilmarnock A 10.01.26 Motherwell H 24.01.26 Falkirk A 31.01.26 Rangers H 04.02.26 (19.45) Dundee United H 11.02.26 (19.45) Hearts A 14.02.26 St Mirren H 21.02.26 Celtic A 28.02.26 Dundee A 14.03.26 Livingston H 21.03.26 Motherwell A 04.04.26 Kilmarnock H 11.04.26 Aberdeen A

Hibs face two of last season’s bottom-six sides and newly-promoted opposition in their first three games. Dundee away is followed by the visit of Kilmarnock on the weekend of August 9/10, with Falkirk away up next.