Pre-season programme includes ‘switch off’ order for World Cup stars

David Gray believes he’ll reap a European bonus from day one of pre-season training – because the promise of playing in UEFA competition will have inspired every Hibs player to put in overtime during their short close season. But the Easter Road gaffer hopes his key men on international duty over a hectic summer get a complete rest before reporting back a week later than their team-mates.

The bulk of the first team squad are back at Hibernian Training Centre this morning. They’ll spend the day testing, with Gray joking that he’ll be finding out which of his stars have enjoyed “a good summer” simply by looking at the results.

Martin Boyle has been on Socceroos duty

Players will be back at East Mains again tomorrow, putting in a light session before some of the big names take part in the Ron Gordon Football Challenge in the afternoon. They’ll have Sunday off before getting down to the hard work – double and even triple sessions – from Monday before jetting off the Netherlands for a training camp next weekend.

Gray, who now knows exactly what he’s building towards following Wednesday’s Europa League second qualifying round draw, feels the sport science staff at HTC have a good handle on what he needs. And he believes the challenge presented by facing Midtjylland over two games next month can only motivate players to put in the hard graft.

“It’s a bit of a soft introduction the first couple of days,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “So we've got testing on Friday; that's when you find out who's had a good summer and who's not!

“To be fair, nowadays that's kind of a dying thing. They've all had their off-season programmes which they've been doing.

“And they'll have already been excited about how the season ended, knowing that there are rewards for that European football. They'll all be looking after themselves and want to come back and hit the ground running - because everybody's going to be desperate to play in these games.

“So the Friday will be testing, find out where everybody is and then we can, as a result of that, judge exactly where the squad is. Then you build your individual programmes and what needs to be developed, your strength programmes and things, the gym-based stuff.

Internationals need to regain ‘mental freshness’

“That gives you a clearer path of what we're working with for the rest of pre-season. We’ll have a bit of recovery Sunday and then get them on the grass properly on Monday. Day one.

“But it’s not as if they haven't been doing anything. The difference now is nobody really allows themselves to decondition because of the programmes they've got.”

Hibs had a large group of players involved in international football over the summer, with Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller jetting halfway across the planet to help Australia qualify for the World Cup. Rocky Bushiri – a free agent still being being considered a Hibs player as contract talks progress– and the likes of Jordan Obita, Alasana Manneh and Nathan Moriah-Welsh were all on national service for their respective countries.

Rocky Bushiri - still a Hibee

All are due to report back towards the tail end of next week, with Gray telling all of his global travellers to make sure they switch off completely, the head coach explaining: “The Australian boys, for example, didn't play the last game until the 10th of June, they’ve been flying all over the place. So they don't decondition the same as the boys that have been off.

“You still need that mental freshness. I really encourage the players to switch off from it, to go away, to do nothing, to spend time away from it. To try and recharge the batteries and reset the mindset.

“They will be coming back at different times slightly, but also they'll be in different stages of their fitness because they'll have been training right up to the 10th, 11th of June, whereas some of the boys have obviously been finished since the last weekend, the 17th of May.

“So there is a difference in time off and everything else. It is still important for these boys who have gone longer in their season.

“Boyle is a brilliant example of it. He's been hard at it for a few seasons now because of the internationals in the summer and everything else that comes with that.

“You need to make sure that you're looking after these players when they come back and you don't push them as hard. It’s just a balance.

“That's why you rely on your strength and conditioning coaches and your physio and your medicine department. Our aim is to make sure we're all aligned on getting the players as fit as we possibly can.

“The off-season has gone quite quick. You only get just over five weeks off, which is still a really good break – because in years gone by it has been three weeks, four weeks depending on European ties and the League Cup and everything else.

“We always knew we needed to have a couple of plans in place to know exactly where we were going to be. We definitely want to make sure we give ourselves the best possible opportunity.

“Because we know we're going to have to be at our absolute best to get a positive result against Midtjylland. That’s what we’re all working for.”