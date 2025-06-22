International stars report for pre-season training on Friday - so will free agent Bushiri be there?

The return of Rocky Bushiri feels like it could be the key to everything. Not to downplay the importance of Nectar Triantis – or, for that matter, the key role still to be played by Junior Hoilett, should everything work out.

Hibs are also still in the market for at least one striker. And there’s always room in even the most structure recruitment plan for one of those wow signings. A talent and an opportunity just too good to ignore.

But David Gray’s first priority, as he looks to build on last season’s remarkable turnaround in fortunes, is to retain the key players who dragged Hibs from the foot of the table to a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership. Bushiri, Junior Hoilett AND Nectar Triantis are the most valuable trio on the Easter Road gaffer’s radar, almost regardless of who else might be out there.

And perhaps none are so important as the big man who brought such energy and organisation to the heart of a reshaped back line.

Star defender in limbo as contract talks continue

Bushiri is in a sort of limbo at the moment. Out of contract and officially a free agent … but not quite ready to give up on the idea of re-signing for Hibs.

While there’s always room for life-changing money to scupper any deal, it wouldn’t be that surprising to see big Rocky back at East Mains by the end of the week, when he’s officially due to report for pre-season training after a summer of international exertions with the Democratic Republic of Congo. As much as he may be tempted by offers from England and Europe, the 25-year-old recognises that the most impressive spell of his career hasn’t been a one-man effort; the coaching staff, training environment and, most importantly, team-mates he played alongside at Hibs last season have all contributed to his improvement.

As for why Hibs are keen to hand Bushiri a new contract, well, anyone with a working set of eyes could see how vital he became to the team last season. Which makes it all the more surprising that he had to wait until November for his first league start.

The most impressive element of Bushiri’s performances may not have been his dramatic goal interventions. Although they were incredibly helpful, with his late equaliser in the 3-3 home draw with Aberdeen putting Hibs on the right track – while derailing the Dons in spectacular fashion.

While another late equaliser against Rangers and a Scottish Cup winner away to Ayr United helped cement his place as a cult hero among supporters, the line-leading organisational skills he brought to the reshaped back three were responsible for a lot of the good stuff Gray’s team did. Defensive partner Jack Iredale still laughs at his earliest introduction to playing alongside Rocky – moving about a yard out of position and receiving a blistering volley of, ahem, helpful instruction about rethinking his pitch geography …

Quick enough to recover against most forwards, Bushiri allowed Hibs to play a high line. He also demonstrated that an effective centre-half doesn’t have to make a couple of dozen tackles in every game, preferring to block shots, make interceptions – or merely force opponents up a blind alley.

There might be a better central defender out there on the open market, within reach of Hibs. But Bushiri is a known quantity. Someone who would slot straight back into the team, without needing any extra instruction from Gray.

That familiarity with his team-mates, the club and the demands placed on defenders by the gaffer makes Bushiri a potential cornerstone signing for the season ahead. Replacing him certainly wouldn’t be easy.

Nectar’s options include Easter Road

The situation with Triantis is complicated, of course, by so many parties being involved. You’ve got the player himself, an aspiring international who wants to force his way into the Socceroos squad bound for the World Cup in North America next summer.

Sunderland, who have him under contract for another couple of years, will also have a major say in what happens next. With the Black Cats bound for the Premier League, they’re weighing up loan offers – or a £1 million sale, for any club willing to meet the asking price.

And then there’s the competition. Triantis was so impressive in central midfield for Hibs, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award and finding himself alongside Daizen Maeda on the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year short list, that he’s received offers from all over England – and a couple of clubs in the MLS.

If Hibs can do a deal to secure the 22-year-old for at least another season, they’ll march into the new campaign with an incredibly strong midfield. If not, well, the return to full fitness of Joe Newell and the hoped-for development of Alasana Manneh doesn’t exactly leave Gray short, once you include a resurgent Dylan Levitt and increasingly reliable Nathan Moriah-Welsh among the contenders for game time.

Junior still in contention for another year at coal face

Veteran Canadian international Hoilett is another player with decisions to make this summer. Just know that Hibs would definitely take him back for another season.

Part of that is down to the way he played, of course. The guy produced at big moments – and seemed to improve the guys round about him with his game intelligence.

But Gray also recognises the influence Hoilett brought to the squad simply by being around the training ground, setting an example and passing on words of advice. He didn’t look like he was slowing down any towards the end of the season – so is more than worth a punt, even at the age of 35.