Stand-out Hibs midfielder Nectar Triantis believes he’s only playing at 20 per cent of his potential as a footballer. And the Sunderland loanee admits his parent club’s play-off hopes will be factor in where he plays next season.

Triantis has just been short-listed for the prestigious Scottish Football Writers Association Player of the Year award. The Socceroos hopeful, who returned to Easter Road for a second loan spell in the summer, has also earned his first Australia call-up on the strength of his performances in central midfield – a change of position for a player who didn’t convince at centre half in his first stint with Hibs.

Despite attracting rave reviews for his performances in the Scottish Premiership, the 21-year-old is adamant that he’s only showing a fraction of his potential, insisting: "I look back at my season and, for me, I'm nowhere near where I know I can be. I'm only at 20 per cent of what I can fully give.

Switch from defence to midfield key to development for Australian

“In your first season, it's full of learning and mistakes - and identifying what type of player you are. The gaffer saw that last season, and that was the reason he had that phone call with me, that chat, and gave me that heads-up that he'd want me for the midfield this season.

“In the men's game, I've always been a centre-back, but obviously when I was younger in my youth ranks, I was playing in the midfield, so I wasn't opposed to it. I was pretty open to it and knew I could play that role, but obviously I didn't think it would turn out this good this season.

"It's been a lot of learning for me. I don't know how else to put it. I think I've still got so much more to learn and to give.

"I've developed a lot, I think, off the field and on the field. I think I've matured a lot and people off the field have really helped me settle down. I think that's also important, getting your head right and feeling settled, feeling comfortable. It's really helped my game on the pitch.”

On his nomination for the SFWA award, Triantis said: “I’m happy, of course. It's obviously a good feeling, a good award to get nominated for. I think it's just good personally for me to get that recognition and that applause from me. Obviously, it's a team game and the full focus is just securing third.”

Portsmouth interest and Sunderland talks could influence player with World Cup hopes

Still under contract to Sunderland, Triantis appears relaxed about what happens next. Asked how he’s dealing with the fact that his future will be up in the air again, as soon as his loan deal expires, he said: “I think it's okay. I don't think it's really a bit of a shock. I think you know that it's going to come to an end, so you sort of prep for that and that's it. You just take it game by game, so it's not really a shock, I'd say.”

With reports yesterday linking him to Portsmouth, Hibs don’t expect to have a clear run at a player David Gray would love to have in his squad next season. There is some hope, though, that the lure of playing in European competition might sway the thinking of a footballer keen to be part of next summer’s World Cup.

Giving little away when asked if Hibs might hold the upper hand on that front, Triantis said: "There's a few ways you can look at that, but for me personally, I think it's about your individual performances. I don't think it matters really what club you're at or what league you're at. I think if you're performing well and you're in great form, then it gives you every chance for the national team.

"I'm unsure (about what happens next). Obviously, there's three games left, so you obviously focus on that. Then come the summer, who knows what can happen and what things get put on the table?

“I've really appreciated Hibernian as a club, because they've given me that platform to really be a mainstay in the team and to showcase myself every game this season. I do appreciate that.

"Things can vary, whether they (Sunderland) go up to the Premier League or not. They do keep in good contact with me, so it's a healthy relationship.”