Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with Hibs flavourings

Hibs are into the swing of their planning for next season after a short break, and transfer business is on their minds.

Already, midfielder Jamie McGrath and goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger have signed for the club. A Europa League second round qualifier against FC Midtjylland is on the horizon next month and the likes of Nectar Triantis are on their radar to bolster a team that finished third in the Premiership last term.

Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with hints of Hibs woven through, from one ex-star’s possible exit from Rangers and a striker’s reasons for leaving Leith.

Ex star signs contract with Premiership club

A former Hibs player has signed a one year contract to continue with Livingston into the Premiership. Andrew Shinnie spent between 2016-17 on loan at Hibs and has been at Almondvale since 2021, helping them out the Championship at the first time of asking in late May. Now it has been confirmed the ex Hibee will return to the Premiership with boss David Martindale and co.

A statement said: “Livingston is delighted to capture the signature of Andrew Shinnie for another year, after scoring some key goals along the way in the 2024/25 campaign. Shinnie is David Martindale’s 8th signing this summer. Welcome back.”

Former ace on Rangers future

Kevin Thomson came through the ranks at Hibs and spent four years at the start of his senior career with the Easter Road side before joining Rangers. He returned for two more stints before his playing days ended and has since moved into coaching, back at Rangers having previously been in the academy before taking charge at Kelty Hearts. Amid a takeover at Ibrox, the ex midfielder admits he’s in the dark over what comes next.

He told Sportsound: “I went back in the second week in February. We finished up the third in May. Obviously in that time there's been a takeover, a new manager. My contract's finished on June 30. As of yet I've not really had much dialogue with the club. I'm just waiting to see what's what. Moving forward, if there's an opportunity there then brilliant. If there's not, then you know what I'm like, I just bash on and keep grafting away."

Dylan Vente gives exit reasons

One player who has moved on from Hibs is Dylan Vente, who has permanently joined SC Heerenveen after a spell back in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle. He has detailed why the move is a good one with him, packing in some time for a laugh on the impact of a holiday abroad.

Vente told club media: “I have to hold my stomach in for the photos, because I've been to Ibiza! I like to joke around, but only when I can. When I have to be serious, I am. I am a hard worker for the team. I can play along, but I also have deep runs. I can vary that. After the matches we received a schedule, which also included the sprints and sprint meters. I always had a lot of that. I believe that if you do that, you will be rewarded with goals. The idea that he (Robin Veldman) has, how he sees the coming years, appealed to me. That story, and the size of this club, were reasons to come here."