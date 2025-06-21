Midfielder addresses chances of making Midtjylland clash after recovery from second operation

Hibs captain Joe Newell has spoken about his struggle to stay upbeat for the sake of the team as he went through an injury nightmare last season. And, while the midfielder isn’t optimistic about his chances of taking part in the Europa League qualifier against Midtjylland next month, he is confident that his groin problems have been solved by a SECOND operation in the space of just a few months.

Newell went under the knife early in the campaign and forced his way back into the team. But limped out of action in the December 29 home win over Kilmarnock.

He was name among the substitutes for the home win over Celtic in March – but felt an issue in the warm-up that restricted him to a non-playing role. A second operation in early May has, Newell hopes, removed any underlying problem.

Addressing manager David Gray’s regular praise for his ability to play a vital leadership role even without contributing on the field, Newell confessed: “I won’t lie. It’s been really hard.

“There were days when I’d arrive at the training ground, park my car in the car park and have to force myself to get into a good mood. You can’t come into this environment and bring anyone down. It’s not about one individual and how you’re feeling, it’s about the group and everyone being in the best place.

Crocked captain still enjoyed derby win

“I love football, I love playing games so to be missing out on so many good memories was really hard. I had to force myself to come through the door, be a good, positive influence around the place.

“As a captain, it’s all about the team. There were moments I had to remind myself of that and make sure I was the best influence I could be.”

Newell was back at Hibernian Training Centre in a slightly different role today, as one of half a dozen first team stars coaching fan teams in the Ron Gordon Football Festival. The Cadden brothers, Chris and Nicky, were joined by Jordan Smith, Rudi Molotnikov and Jordan Obita in taking charge of sides on a day which acts as a key fundraiser for the Hibernian Community Foundation.

Pleased to be back in and around East Mains as he continues to rehab alongside Molotnikov, who has been through almost exactly the same surgery, Newell admitted he’d found sitting on the sidelines – or worse, being stuck at home on his sofa – something of an ordeal. At least he’ll be part of the group heading off to the Netherlands for a full training camp at the end of the month.

“The rest of the lads were great, it’s a really good group and you always have people asking how you’re getting on,” he said. “But as much as you have boys asking how you are, you can’t replicate the feeling of being involved.

Captain watched huge away wins from his couch

“Take Dundee United away for example, I watched that on my couch on Hibs TV because I’d just had my surgery, and you’re desperate to be involved. Moments like Rangers away at Ibrox, those moments, you can’t replicate that.

“I still enjoyed watching the boys play; when we won the derby at home you’d have thought I’d played for 95 minutes! I was ecstatic for the lads, the club and the fans. But it’s the little moments when you get home and you realise you’ve not had that winning feeling as a player.

“It’s about being on the pitch, celebrating wins with the fans and being in the changing room afterwards. That’s what it’s all about.

“We have a tight group; the boys have been brilliant but it’s never the same as being in the middle of it. I went to most of the games, but a lot of the away games I’d be in at the training ground on the Saturday doing my rehab so couldn’t.

“It has been tough but hopefully that’s me at the end of it now. My surgery was all good, the surgeon is happy with it so it’s all fine.

“If everything goes to plan, hopefully I’ll resume full training at the end of July or the start of August. I don’t think I’ll be ready for the first European games. You never know, it all depends on how you react and how quickly you can step it up.

“It’ll have been seven months, which is a long time, so there will be hiccups along the way. I had two days on the grass last week, which was really good because it was my first time in months.

Rudi Molotnikov battling back to fitness

“That felt like a nice little, small win, a milestone. It was just gentle stuff and I’ll be doing that for the next three or four weeks, then I’ll be able to up it after that.

“It was full testing for the boys on Friday. And for myself and Rudi, we’re still doing a bit ourselves. The good thing is we’re both at the same stage, we’ve had the same surgery for the same injury.

“So we have been going through it together, it helps when you can do your rehab with someone else. It’s a lonely place being injured so having someone in the same boat, going through the same as you are means you can help each other along.

“It still feels a bit empty here because we had so many internationals and they get an extra week off. So it’s not the full squad back in, but lads will be coming back soon, and it will be nice to see them again. We’ll have everyone back before we got to Holland.”

The Ron Gordon Football Festival is an opportunity to connect with members of the Hibernian Community through football, providing them the chance to play at the high performance home of Hibernian Football Club – HTC. This is the third iteration of the festival, celebrating Ron Gordon’s commitment and passion for community football and providing access to football, as well as raising funds that go towards community meals, events for the elderly and activities for new Scots.