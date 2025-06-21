Limited first team options, a year left on contract - so Mackay cashes in to turn tidy profit

Hibs have completed the sale of Dylan Vente for a fee in excess of £1 million. And sporting director Malky Mackay insists the Easter Road club are “happy with the deal” struck with Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen.

Officially confirming the exit of a 26-year-old striker who spent last season on loan with PEC Zwolle, Hibs confirmed that they’d received “a significant fee” for Vente, who cost them in excess of £500,000 when signed by Lee Johnson in the summer of 2023. Dutch centre forward Vente, who had been playing in his country’s second tier for Roda when he bagged his move to Scotland, faded after an early flurry of goals in green-and-white.

Told he would get limited game time under David Gray when the former captain took over as boss on a permanent basis last summer, Vente was more than happy to join Zwolle on a season-long loan. And he made the most of his opportunity, banging in 13 league goals and earning rave reviews for his performances as PEC finished tenth in the top flight.

Heerenveen, who finished just a place above Zwolle, made their interest known towards the end of last season. And, despite being willing to sell a player entering the final year of his contract, Hibs persuaded the buying club to stretch to a seven-figure fee for their top transfer target.

Sporting director on Dylan Vente’s ‘desire’ to stay in Holland

Mackay said Vente’s desire to stay in Holland was a factor, with the Suriname international making his preferences clear, the sporting director revealing: “There was a lot of interest in Dylan this summer after his performances last season, and he had a clear desire to continue playing and enjoying his football in the Eredivisie. We had to make sure that we got the right deal for Hibernian FC, and after a number of conversations, we’re happy with the deal we’ve got for him. We wish him nothing but the best going forward.”

Vente made 43 appearances, scoring 11 goals, during his time with Hibs. He was an early hit at Easter Road, scoring on his debut in a famous Europa Conference League win over FC Luzern at Easter Road.

Following Johnson’s dismissal, the attacker then banged in three goals in Nick Montgomery’s first three games as gaffer early in season 2023-24. But he only found the net three times over the next eight months as Hibs missed out on a top-six place on the final weekend before the Scottish Premiership split.

The arrival of Scotland hopeful Kieron Bowie for a significant fee last summer forced Vente further down the pecking order as new gaffer Gray looked for a change of style at the top end of the team. Mykola Kuharevich also returned to Easter Road for another loan spell, while the acquisition of veteran free agent Dwight Gayle increased competition for places up front.

Gray, happy that Vente has found a better fit for his talents, said: “I’d like to start by wishing Dylan all the best for the future. He was a player that I enjoyed working with on the training pitch and someone that had a real desire to do well.

“He performed well in the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle last season and felt more comfortable back in his homeland, playing football with a smile on his face. His time at Hibs didn’t quite work out the way we’d all planned, but I’d like to thank him for all his hard work and hope he goes on to achieve his ambitions and full potential.”

In the official statement released this morning, Hibs said: “We can confirm that Dylan Vente has joined Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen on a permanent transfer. The terms of the 26-year-old’s transfer will remain undisclosed, however, the club has received a significant fee.”