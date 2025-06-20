Club captain Joe Newell and former great Yogi among celebrity gaffers at East Mains

Hibs first teamers will get a chance to reconnect with supporters ahead of a potentially exciting season when they take part in the Ron Gordon Football Festival at East Mains tomorrow. And gaffer David Gray believes it represents an ideal opportunity to repay fans for keeping the faith during last season’s most difficult moments.

The bulk of Gray’s squad – minus players who have been on international duty during a busy summer – reported back to Hibernian Training Centre this morning for testing. They’ll be back tomorrow for a light session.

And then a number of star performers, including club captain Joe Newell, will take part in a revamped festival of football – as celebrity coaches for teams of fans competing in a round-robin seven-a-side tournament. Jordan Obita, Rudi Molotnikov and Jordan Smith are also lined up to coach, while a number of former Hibs greats – including former player and manager John ‘Yogi’ Hughes – will be taking charge of teams.

There’s a proper rivalry on the cards as the Cadden brothers, Chris and Nicky, go head-to-head as opposition managers. Scottish Cup-winning centre-half Darren McGregor, who has just led his under-18s to the CAS Elite League title, will also be running a team.

Training in morning - before fun begins

For Gray, who has spoken often about his pride at seeing the connection between supporters and team repaired and rebuilt last season, the chance to give something back tomorrow is important, the former skipper saying: “Saturday we've got the Ron Gordon Challenge in the afternoon which will be good - because straight away the players will be back and interacting with the fans again, which is great. The supporters played a big part in what we achieved last season, so it’s going to be great for so many of them to get up close to the players and keep building that bond.

“We'll train in the morning, before that a bit of an introduction session back onto the grass. Obviously nothing mental but a wee introduction to get back in there, and then players will be involved in the festival.”

All money raised over the course of the Ron Gordon Football Festival will go towards Hibernian Community Foundation’s annual activities, including community meals, community football, mental health support networks, working with new Scots and events for the elderly. The festival is named in honour of late chairman Ron Gordon, who was passionate abut the Foundation’s work in the local community.

HCF chairman Steve Smith said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Joe and the others signing on this year for the Ron Gordon Football Festival. The work done by the entire team at the foundation affects the community in such a positive light, and whenever players – current and past – get involved it always allows us to elevate the event and draw more attention to the great work we do. I’m really excited for the day and can’t wait to see how the players go with their coaching.”

For more information on tomorrow’s festival, click here.