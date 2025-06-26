Under-18s coach has just led squad to CAS Elite League glory

Hibs great Darren McGregor is recovering from emergency surgery after being involved in a car crash. And the Scottish Cup-winning central defender will NOT be able to feature in his testimonial against Bolton Wanderers next month – but WILL be at Easter Road for the game despite breaking his arm and suffering concussion.

Hibs confirmed on the official club website that under-18s coach McGregor had been “involved in a vehicle collision on Friday evening.” The club statement continued: “He is now recovering after undergoing surgery at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

McGregor, who lives in the capital, has just led his youth squad to the Club Academy Scotland Elite League title. And he’s preparing to lead the group, rebranded as under-19s, into the European Youth League later this season.

The aspiring coach, not long back from a Pro Licence week on the Continent, was rewarded with a testimonial for his long service to Hibs. That included, of course, his part in the 2016 Scottish Cup win over Rangers – ending the club’s 114-year wait to lift the famous trophy.

Bolton Wanderers testimonial next month for star defender

Confirming that McGregor will still be at Easter Road to thank fans for their support as Hibs host Bolton on Saturday, July 19, the club statement said: “Everyone associated with the football club and Darren McGregor’s testimonial wishes him a speedy recovery. Whilst ‘Daz’ can’t feature in the match, he will still be able to attend with the game commemorating his fantastic career.

“McGregor will meet supporters inside Easter Road Stadium, and in the hospitality suites, alongside walking out onto the pitch for an interview to thanks Hibs fans for their support.

“Darren McGregor’s Testimonial Committee will also be hosting various hospitality packages for the match versus Bolton Wanderers. As he can’t play, ‘Daz’ will be walking around the hospitality suites and speaking to supporters both before the match, at half-time, and at full-time.”

Tickets for the game against Bolton are still on sale, with tickets priced at just £12 for adults. More information can be found here.

UEFA Youth League challenge

McGregor has admitted, meanwhile, that some of the star players from last season’s league win may not be around for the European adventure, with the club putting long-term development over short-term glory, saying: “There's a big argument to be had about the loans and getting the lads out and getting them developed, or to have them experience these European games. That will be an interesting discussion when it comes, because you want to go into a European game with your strongest team.

“But at the same time, we need to weigh up whether it's best for the lads, the 2007 group especially, to go out on loan. I believe the first European game might be September or October. By that time, you'd be looking to get lads loaned out.

“Ultimately, that probably won't be my decision. I'd like to have a strong team to play in Europe, but if it means that lads are getting developed and the powers that be see fit that there's a better chance of development at a different club out on loan, then that's fine. The other lads just need to step up.

“I'm hoping we can go into the games with a strong team, because that was me just coming in to the development side, last time, the 2004 group that got into Europe under Gareth Evans. I was in the background while Gareth and Stevie Kean took the team, but I thought it was an incredible experience.

“We got Molde home and away, we got Nantes home and away, and then we got Dortmund in front of 8,000 fans at Easter Road. The experience of that, for me, is incredible, because a lot of these lads now, some of them have fallen out the game. That will be the pinnacle of their career.

“I'm confident in our 2007 group and 2008 group - and some of the 2009s as well. I'm confident they can go toe to toe with most teams in Europe and give them a battle. I'm looking forward to it.”