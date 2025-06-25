Rangers and English suitors beaten to punch as David Gray swoops for Dundee stand-out

Hibs are in “advanced talks” with former Dundee star Josh Mulligan, as the 22-year-old free agent closes in on a move to Easter Road. The Edinburgh club have seen off competition from a number of SPFL rivals – and teams down south – to put themselves in pole position to land the versatile all-rounder.

Rangers were known to have begun talks with Mulligan, who can play in central midfield, at right back or on the right wing, while Charlton Athletic were also credited with an interest in a player who has been a Dens Park regular for the past three seasons. But Hibs have swooped into stand on the brink of a deal, it is understood, with a source close to negotiations describing talks as being at an advanced stage.

David Gray is pursuing players in a number of positions and, although he’s well covered at right wingback, Mulligan’s versatility – as well as his youth and first-team experience in the Scottish Premiership – put him on the Hibs gaffer’s radar. With the Easter Road club eager to compete on multiple fronts this season, as they look to follow their third place finish in the table AND make it through to the league phases of either the Europa League or Europa Conference League, Gray is keen to add quality bodies to the squad.

Mulligan’s Dundee contract expired at the end of the season, effectively leaving him to take his pick of potential suitors. And it appears that he’s ready to commit to Hibs.

Bushiri and Triantis talks still alive

The club remain in talks with central defender Rocky Bushiri, meanwhile, despite the Democratic Republic of Congo’s contract having expired at the end of the campaign. Bushiri is due to report back for pre-season training along with all of Hibernian’s other international players on Friday, with Gray describing “positive talks” with the cult hero.

Gray is also in the market for at least one striker. So far this summer, he’s welcomed pre-contract acquisition Jamie McGrath, with the attacking midfielder expected to compete for position in the No. 10 role.

The manager’s priority is on keeping the most important members of last year’s squad together, with Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis still the No. 1 target. The Australian has a number of options, including at least two MLS clubs, to weigh up.