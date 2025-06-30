Kensell replacement joins from Leicester City

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs owner Ian Gordon has hailed new CEO Dan Barnett as the man capable of taking the Easter Road club to “the next level” as a business, following today’s confirmation that the former Leicester City commercial director will start work on August 1. The veteran sporting executive boasts an impressive CV including stints at UEFA, working on two America’s Cup cycles and Olympic experience in the USA.

Chairman Gordon, confirming that the club had found a full-time replacement for Ben Kensell, who left in January, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dan as the club’s new chief executive officer. The process of appointing our new CEO has been long and thorough, to ensure we hired the right person to lead the business side of the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted someone with real business acumen that could help propel this fantastic club forward, and Dan’s experience and expertise made him the outstanding candidate. Dan is an ambitious, forward-thinking leader with experience not only in football but sports organisations across the world.

“His commercial nous and track-record of implementing successful strategies will greatly benefit a number of areas at Hibernian FC. Alongside this, he will be a great cultural fit at Easter Road and HTC, and will drive standards to ensure we are constantly improving. I look forward to seeing how he takes our vision for the club to the next level.”

Barnett said: “It is a tremendous honour to be joining Hibernian FC as chief executive officer. This is a club steeped in a proud history, with an incredibly passionate fanbase, and with huge potential as we enter an exciting new era for the football club.

“From my first meeting with Ian Gordon, I have been excited about the vision for Hibernian FC and implementing a strategy to help us achieve our goals here. I am excited to start work in August, to work alongside my new colleagues, our supporters, and our partners, and to begin implementing our plan together as we strive to deliver a successful future for the football club.”