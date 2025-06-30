Fringe players offloaded, Bushiri tied down - now attention turns to Nectar Triantis, striker hunt

Hibs have continued their summer clear-out to make way for crucial new signings, with forgotten winger Jair Tavares the latest to depart the club – a full year before his contract expires. The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan to Motherwell, has come to a settlement with the club that allows him to leave Easter Road by mutual consent, effectively becoming a free agent.

The signing of Tavares was hailed as “a real coup” by then-boss Lee Johnson when the former Benfica B star moved to Hibs on a four-year deal in the summer of 2022. By the time Nick Montgomery arrived to replace Johnson as manager in September of 2023, however, the undoubtedly skilful wide man had been completely frozen out of the first team squad.

Revived and revitalised under Monty, Tavares fell out of the picture when David Gray took over last summer. New sporting director Malky Mackay immediately began looking for ways to offload the attacker, striking a season-long loan deal with Motherwell.

Tavares made limited impact at Motherwell

But Tavares made just two starts in an injury-affected season for the Fir Park club. Unlikely to feature as wingback in the 3-5-2 system that helped Hibs turn their season around, he found himself without the prospect of much game time in the final year of his contract.

“Jair hasn’t had as much game time as he’d have liked over the last few seasons, so it makes sense for both parties to come to this agreement,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “At 24, he still has the opportunity to develop, and we wish him nothing but the best with the next steps in his career.”

Wider summer refresh of squad planned by David Gray

The departure of Tavares is part of a wider summer mission to reshape the first team squad under Gray, who still plans to make a small number of key signings – nothing like the dozen who came in during his first close season as gaffer – between now and the transfer window shutting on September 1. In recent weeks, Hibs have pocketed £1 million from Heerenveen for unwanted Dutch striker Dylan Vente following his successful season-long loan with Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle, while Nathan Moriah-Welsh was sold to Mansfield town for an undisclosed fee.

In a summer that has already seen Hibs land former Dundee regular Josh Mulligan and ex-Aberdeen attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, as well as recruiting goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, the Edinburgh side – who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season – have already secured one major ‘signing’ by securing Rocky Bushiri on a new three-year contract. The Democratic Republic of Congo centre-half had allowed his previous deal to expire, and was exploring other options, before deciding to stay at the club he joined in January of 2022.

A lot of effort is still being expended on securing Sunderland prospect Nectar Triantis, who excelled in his second loan stint with Hibs last season. With the Black Cats bound for the Premier League after their play-off heroics, they’re listening to offers on another loan deal for a player with two years left on his contract – but would let Triantis move on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of £1 million.

Gray remains in the market, meanwhile, for at least one striker. The retirement of Dwight Gayle, sale of Vente and departure of Mykola Kuharevich leaves Hibs short of bodies at the top end of the park – for now.