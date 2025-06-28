The Scottish Cup winner was involved in a car accident last week and will now unfortunately miss his own testimonial match.

Hibs boss David Gray says that former teammate and Easter Road coach Darren McGregor is ‘on the mend’ after being involved in a vehicle collision last Friday.

The club released a statement earlier this week confirming that the Scottish Cup winner, and current coach, would unfortunately now miss out on playing in his own testimonial match next month. Hibs are due to welcome EFL side Bolton Wanderers to Easter Road for the occasion.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Gray said on his former teammate: “I think he's had a bit of a fright, clearly, as you naturally would. I spoke to him a couple of times. He's on the mend. It's nothing too sinister, which is more important than anything else.”

McGregor, who made over 150 appearances or the capital club between 2015 and 2022 after spells with St Mirren and Rangers, will thankfully still be able to attend with the match on July 19 and is set to meet supporters inside Easter Road Stadium, and in the hospitality suites, alongside walking out onto the pitch for an interview to thanks Hibs fans for their support. Tickets for the match are still very much on sale.

Gray light heartedly joked that McGregor would ‘try anything’ to get out of playing in the game before adding: “It's a special year for him, fully deserved and I'm looking forward to that game as well.” The pair were, of course, teammates during the famous Scottish Cup win in 2016 - playing alongside each other in defence.

Gray issues update on summer signings as Josh Mulligan arrives and Rocky Bushiri sings new deal

It’s a busy time for the Hibs gaffer with the player’s having reported back for pre-season training this week. There is also plenty work going on behind the scenes on the transfer front.

The club have secured the signature of midfielder Josh Mulligan on a four year deal after he left Dundee with Gray describing him as “one of the most eye catching young players in Scotland”. Other big news this week is that defender Rocky Bushiri will be sticking around after signing a new three year contract following the expiry of his previous deal.

Speaking about future transfer, Gray said: “The work is ongoing. We obviously lost a couple at the back end of last season, the ones that were on loan needing to be replaced. We are still working hard to do that.

“We say all the time that it's about bringing the right type of people in. We're very conscious of the work we've done at the back end of last season was excellent, making sure we kept the group together. We spoke a lot about the togetherness in the group and how good that core is.

“We've managed to do that and if we can keep adding to it, which I'm sure we will do, we're in a good place. You're always looking at the balance. You're always looking at how good a season players had last season and ultimately everybody wants to play.

“The challenge is to make sure you end the window stronger than when you started. The club needs to keep moving forward and players will want to be playing week in, week out. You're always having to be proactive to make sure you're ready to react to any situation.”