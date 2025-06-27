Josh Mulligan signs for Hibernian (Pic: Hibernian FC) | Alan Rennie

The former Dundee midfielder, who was linked with a move to Rangers in this transfer window, has put pen to paper on a four year deal at Easter Road.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs head coach David Gray has hailed new signing Josh Mulligan as ‘one of the most eye catching young players in Scotland’ after securing the 22-year old’s signature.

The midfielder joins after leaving Premiership rivals Dundee and has signed a four year contract at Easter Road. It comes after rumored interest in his services from Rangers but it’s the Leith club who have been able to snap him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulligan has spent his entire youth and senior career with the Dens Park outfit aside from loan spells with Cove Rangers and Peterhead between 2020 and 2022. He was also capped 16 times as an under 21 international with Scotland.

Hibs boss David Gray ‘delighted’ to sign Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan

Gray commented on the signing of Mulligan, saying: “Josh was one of the most eye-catching young players in the Scottish Premiership last season and has a lot of the attributes and characteristics we look for in our squad.

“He’s a young player that’s eager to progress and develop, and gives us extra options with his versatility as he is comfortable as a central midfielder or at right wing-back. We’re delighted to add him to the group, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Josh is someone we’ve been aware of for some time, and he performed excellently for Dundee last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of senior games he’s played at his age is impressive, and as a club we’re keen to add young Scottish talent to our squad to help them reach their potential. Josh is another good character to add to the group, and I look forward to seeing him at Easter Road Stadium.”

Hibs transfer news: Three new faces in the door at Easter Road and contract extension for defensive stalwart

It’s safe to say that Hibs fans can be delighted with the business the club has managed to get over the line already this summer. Jamie McGrath was the first new face in the door having already agreed a pre-contract upon the expiry of his deal at Aberdeen.

Goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger soon followed and will compete with Jordan Smith for the starting place between the sticks next season. Mulligan becomes signing number three and comes less than 24 hours have the club also announced that Rocky Bushiri had signed a new three year contract.

The centre back’s current deal had finished and keeping at the club was a priority for the backroom staff at Easter Road. With the bulk of the squad from last season still in place, the only question still unanswered are around the future of veteran midfielder Junior Hoilett and Sunderland loanee Nectarios Triantis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoilett, like Bushiri, is now a free agent and it remains to be seen if he will return to Hibs next season. As for Triantis , Hibs would clearly love to have him back but it may be much later in the window before Premier League Sunderland have made a decision on what they want to do with their player.