Rocky Bushiri on Hibs' targets, loyalty and signing new deal after 'beautiful' season

The former Norwich City defender explained the factors in his decision to extend his stay at Easter Road for another three seasons.

Rocky Bushiri has explained the factors that persuaded him to sign a new three year Hibs contract including the supporters, head coach David Gray and the club’s ambitions for the season ahead.

The 25-year old’s future has been one of the biggest talking points surrounding the club since the end of the season and the capital club have now drawn a line under that. The former Norwich City player has put pen to paper on a deal that will last till the summer of 2028.

Speaking to Hibs TV, Bushiri said the fans played a big part in his decision to sign on at Easter Road. Head coach David Gray was also a crucial factor and he also touched on his ambitions away from Scotland on the international stage.

He said: “I'm really happy with the news and I'm happy to come back. I mean, I never left, to be honest, but I'm happy to get this deal over the line.

"We've been in talks with the club for a long time and it was just about finding the right solution that would arrange both sides. I think at the end we found it. That's why it took more time.”

Asked about his ‘special connection’ with the Hibs supporters, Bushiri said: "That was a big decision, the fan base and how I feel at the club.

“Like I said in my previous interviews, I want to be a better player each season. I want to do better than the season before and I think that's what's been happening at the football club and that's how I want to continue to improve.

“I came here at Hibs after long injuries and I needed the time and trust from managers. I have had that and it's up to me to show now what my worth is. That's what I'm willing to do and to be really positive around the boys and affect with good behaviour on the pitch and off the pitch.”

It was a memorable campaign for everyone associated with Hibs last season as they secured third place after a remarkable run of form following a slow start. Bushiri was a key part of that upturn in performances.

He said: “It was a beautiful season, but you know how football goes. It's gone and it's up to us to show consistency. With the other boys that also have extended and the way the group is right now, shows also stability from the club. We want to continue on what we've started, but we'll demand hard work. That's why I was willing to come in early to start the camp with the boys and to continue what we've been building last season.”

Away from Hibs, the defender also has big ambitions on the international stage, adding: “ I feel loved here by the fans and by my teammates and by the people around me. So that was also a factor. Of course, the national team, because you need to remember, people, it's Hibs that brought me to the national team.

“ It's while playing at Hibs that I got selected for the national team and I want to keep pushing like I am doing, starting playing more and more and we're in a good position for the World Cup. We're top of the group and we are qualified for the AFCON as well. Those are big tournaments and you want to be part of it and you want the club to help you to be part of it as well.”