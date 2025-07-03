Premier league club’s £50 million spend on midfielders underlines competition for Triantis

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs remain absolutely zeroed in on Nectar Triantis as their prime transfer target. And Easter Road boss David Gray fully expected a degree of delay as the Sunderland prospect, now at least nominally part of a squad heading for the Premier League, takes time to ponder the next move at a crucial stage of his career.

But there are European qualifiers and domestic challenges looming ever larger on the horizon. In a fast-moving summer market full of potential opportunities, how long do Hibs hang on for even such an obvious no-brainer of a signing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's like anything,” said Gray, when asked about the prospect of being kept waiting for Sunderland and/or Triantis to make a final call, the Hibs boss adding: “You don't want to just be waiting around. We've got a clear plan of what we need to do.

“We're not just going to sit here and pin our hopes on a player deciding what he wants to do. We've made our interests very clear. Everybody's aware of that. But we're also working extremely hard to make sure we bring in quality in that position and the right type of people.

“We talk about that all the time. That work's never stopped.

“Nectar was clearly a loan player last season as well. We were always going to be at this point, depending on if it went well or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Nectar was fantastic last season. Loads of improvement.

“It's always going to be something that's never going to happen overnight just purely because of how well he's done. He's going to attract a lot of interest.

“His parent club have just been promoted to the Premier League so they're going through a bit of a transition as to what their plan is going to be moving forward.

“For us, he's a big part of what we've done last season. When fit, he played nearly every minute of every game. He was a huge player for us last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a position we know we need to look at, that defensive-minded player. The conversations and the hard work is going on to see what we can do in that position.”

An absolute stand-out in central midfield during his second loan spell with Hibs, Triantis picked up the club’s Young Player of the Year award and found himself alongside £20 million-rated Celtic superstar Daizen Maeda on the short-list for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year honour. Still under contract to Sunderland for another two seasons, the Black Cats may be open to another loan move, while a permanent transfer would cost Hibs – or any other buying club – around £1 million, including add-ons.

Socceroos midfielder has options on both sides of Atlantic

The 22-year-old Aussie, who came on massively following a switch from central defence to central midfield under Gray, won his first international recognition as a result of his performances for Hibs. He’s been the subject of interest in England and the MLS.

While Triantis may have long-term hopes of playing in the Premier League, Sunderland have just spent in excess of £50 million to sign Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra – both central midfielders. There may not be much guaranteed game time for a former Central Coast Mariners star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's part of being a young player at such a big club,” said Gray, the former Hibs captain adding: “That's why nothing will happen really quickly at that stage because their priority will be dealing with the Premier League and what that looks like. How they jump from the Championship to the Premier League and the importance of trying to stay in that league and what that looks like.

“For a young player who's been on loan last season and who's done really, really well, they'll still have to go back and see exactly what it looks like. I'm sure there'll be conversations being had about what's best for Nectar.

“You just touched on the other levels and the money that can get spent at that sort of level. That's why nothing will happen directly overnight. There is always a process that everybody will have to go through and try and find out what's best out for everyone.”

Bushiri and Hoilett staying a huge boost for Easter Road ambitions

Should Hibs land Triantis over the coming weeks, Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay will have pulled off a complete trifecta of re-signing priorities, having already persuaded both Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett to extend their stays at Easter Road. Regardless of who comes in next, securing the services of two proven performers – each hugely influential as Hibs climbed from the relegation zone to third in the Scottish Premiership last season – feels like a significant plus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

““I think I spoke so many times now about how good the group was last season - and they were two big parts of that,” said Gray. “I think not just in their performance levels, but how they are every day around the building. Both leaders in different ways.”

Rocky hitting his peak in central defence

Still just 25, Bushiri is now under contract with Hibs until the summer of 2028. A late bloomer who had injury problems that hampered his progress at Norwich City, the Belgian-born Democratic Republic of Congo international’s progress since signing for Hibs in January of 2022 hasn’t always been steady.

Gray, who believes the leaps and bounds taken by the central defender last season can be just the start of something even better, pointed out: “I think he's always had the mindset and the ability and the attributes to be a fantastic centre-back. It’s not as if he's just turned into one, he's always had them in him.

“This is the best physical condition he's been in, which comes again from playing games. There's so much more to come from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s over 100 games but he's only 25 so he's still got loads of improvement to do - and he is someone who wants to do it. It has always been in there; it's probably just been putting it all together for him and he needs to keep doing it.

“He hasn't completed it, he's still got loads to learn, he knows that himself but he's the right type that wants to keep improving.

“And he’s a real leader, especially when new players come to the football club. He's been there himself; he's lived it.

“It can be really difficult, but he really makes a point to make sure everybody feels welcome, and he drives the standard every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Bushiri is all big bangs and commanding leadership, Hoilett – now 35 and eager to make the most of his new one-year deal – brings a quieter sort of influence to bear, Gray explaining: “It's also just how infectious he is around the people around him.

“During the game, he can calm it down with his touch, his quality, his composure on the ball at times which helps people around him, especially when you think about going to hostile environments. He's done it before, he's able to take the sting out of the game at times.

“As I say, we're slowly getting there to where we want to get to. There's still work to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know everybody wants to bring in new players. But protecting what you've got and building on what you've got is just as important.”