Canadian international opens up on football, family and finding drive to carry on

Everyone reaches a stage of life where, if they’re lucky, they start to prioritise the really rewarding stuff. The projects and challenges guaranteed to put a little extra oomph in the pulse and bounce in the stride.

And it says everything about Junior Hoilett’s connection with Hibs that he made the “difficult” family decision to sign on for another season at Easter Road. At the age of 35, the well-travelled veteran from Brampton, Ontario understands that opportunities to fully enjoy his football, to play for something that really matters, may be numbered.

A chance to make his European football debut, and to secure his place in a World Cup likely to include at least one game just along the road from his home town, was simply too good to resist. Even if it meant being separated from his family for one more – maybe one last? - year.

A century of Premier League games - but this will be first UEFA campaign

“Especially at my age, when it's the end of your career, you want to come into work with a smile on your face and enjoy every minute of it,” said Hoilett, who joined the Hibs squad at their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands earlier this week, the former Blackburn, QPR, Reading, Cardiff and Aberdeen star adding: “That's what matters to me most, to enjoy my football.

"That's what I've been doing, so another year with the group here and the manager and staff. It was an amazing season last year. To come back this season early, to get pre-season in me, to build on that and have a chance to play in Europe.

“I've never played in Europe before in my career, so it'll be a massive achievement for me to play in Europe and play at the highest level. It'll be a good experience.

"Of course, that's something every player wants, to be playing at the highest level. It's something I'm looking forward to as well."

The fact that Hoilett, a player with over a century of Premier League experiences, has never tasted UEFA competition underlines the attraction of joining a club like Hibs. Whatever its detractors may say about the Scottish Premiership, being at the business end of this country’s elite division does offer obvious European rewards.

Europa League qualifiers against Midtjylland hold special appeal

For Hoilett, who should be well up to speed by the time those Europa League second qualifying round games against Midtjylland roll around later this month, building on last season’s contribution to the Hibs cause also holds out the promise of further international recognition. Despite being left out of the final Canada squad who made it to the quarter-finals of this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, he’s been given encouragement over his future by national team boss Jess Marsch.

Revealing that he’d discussed his World Cup chances with the former Leeds United manager, Hoilett – who has 65 caps for Canada – said: “He spoke to me over the summer as well. Right now, he mentioned that I'm still in his plans, but he wanted to look at younger players and get a feel for other players.

"It's good that he still has dialogue with me and keeps me informed on his decisions. I just need to focus on my club situation and hopefully it follows that if I have a good season with the club, hopefully that will mean I can push for the national team."

Pointing to the large number of current international players who joined him in sitting out yesterday’s first friendly of pre-season, a nil-nil draw with Bundesliga 3 side MSV Duisburg, Hoilett added: "That shows the quality of players we have here, to be playing at the highest level and to be a part of their national team. It shows the quality we have here - and hopefully we get some more."

Both Hibs boss David Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay maintained communication with the Hoilett camp over the summer. But both also stressed how keen they were to give the player some breathing space, with the fact that his family are still down south obviously a factor in his final call.

Hoilett said: "It was alright, I was just spending some time with family, putting my head down and relaxing. It was my first summer without internationals, so it was good to get my head down and relax. Of course, speaking with the club, of course, they already knew my situation.

"It wasn't an easy decision for me regarding my family - but it was an easy decision regarding football, because the team has a really family-orientated feel to it. It's a great city, great fans and a great club.

"It's a great group on the field and off the field. Everybody's pushing in the right direction; the manager built a great foundation last season, and we just built on it. Everybody wants the best for each other and for the club.

"To be fair, I left it all to my agent. Like I said, it was my first summer when I didn't have to go away for internationals, so it was good to spend quality time with family, which is very important to me and relax and recover."

Bushiri and Hoilett back - is Sunderland prospect Triantis next?

With Hoilett back on board just a few days after Rocky Bushiri confirmed his Easter Road return, and talks aimed at securing Nectar Triantis ongoing, Gray is close to achieving one of his priorities for this close-season in keeping the core of his squad together. It’s an ambition shared by many of those who turned things around in such spectacular fashion last year.

"We had a great group on and off the field together,” said Hoilett, the attacking playmaker adding: "To have everybody back on board to build on what we did last year is very important, especially to get everybody in early to get a good pre-season and to try to start the season strong where we left off last year.

"It's important to get the group back together. Everybody knows each other. It'll be great for us to start the season off strong."