McGrath should have been focused on marking Cristiano Ronaldo as deal fell through

What’s for you won’t go by you, right? Ask Jamie McGrath, a man finally at home in a Hibs jersey.

It’s been almost four years since McGrath was left forlorn by a post-midnight call telling him that his Deadline Day move to Easter Road had been scuppered at the very death. Sitting in his hotel in Portugal, preparing to man mark Cristiano Ronaldo on a first start for the Republic of Ireland, the attacking midfielder was at a pretty low ebb.

Relaxed and happy as he chilled between training sessions here at the Hibs pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, the 28-year-old volunteered his take on the September 2021 shenanigans – an on-off-on-off deal involving Drey Wright and Scott Allan going to St Mirren in exchange for the Irishman – that ultimately ended in disappointment.

“Ah it did, yeah,” he said, when it was pointed out that this was a move that looked close to happening more than once over the years, the former Aberdeen player – signed on a pre-contract in January – adding: “In fact I basically signed a few years ago and it didn't go through on deadline night.

“So yeah, that was a good few years ago now. That was with Jack Ross, who I then got to work with at Dundee United, which was a great experience.

“But the move to Hibs has always been close. One time was very, very close.

Midfielder was on Republic of Ireland duty when call came

“It was just deadline night. I was actually away in Portugal. I found out I was going to make my first international start away to Portugal.

“Went training that morning and my agent was like: ‘There's nothing really happening.’ Because I was meant to go here, there and everywhere.

“I got back from training in the stadium the night before the game at about eight or nine. My phone was hopping.

“It turned out that Hibs had offered a deal. We were keen on getting it done.

“We were running around the lobby of the hotel. The deadline was in about an hour. The deal included a few different things and people going other ways. I'd actually signed the contract at 11.50 pm or so.

“And I can remember now, I got a phone call at half 12 to say the deal didn't go through. It was such mixed emotions.

National service involved competing against CR7

“I was trying to get my head around starting the next night night against Ronaldo. Then all this happening.

“My family were buzzing. Everybody back home were just waiting to get it done. It was a mad period.

“It must have happened for a reason, I don't know. I went on to play well and the following night I got an assist. Maybe if things didn't happen, my performance might have been different.

“I'm here now. Delighted to get going.”

On arrival at his first day of pre-season training, McGrath was inevitably on the receiving end of some good-nature abuse about Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win over Celtic. A victory that denied Hibs, who had finished third in the Scottish Premiership, the prize of guaranteed European league stage football in season 2025-26.

“Yeah, that was the first thing the boys said to me as I walked in,” he said, adding: “And the Aberdeen boys, to be fair! They were giving me stick as well when we won the Cup.

“Obviously, an amazing achievement to win the Cup. It just makes you want to get another taste of it. It just shows that there's no reason why we can't do it.

“I'd be more hungry than ever now to win it this year. We all know it's a tough task. But there's no reason why not.”

Irishman eager for full Sunshine on Leith experience

An option for David Gray in a number of different positions, McGrath is open to suggestions on how he fits in, saying: “I'm really impressed by the way the manager wants to play, his beliefs and stuff. He's very fluid on what he wants to do. Be it in the middle or be it off the strikers.

“He likes to tailor it, so there's no one set way we play. That kind of suits me because I'm quite fluid on how I can play as well. I can play a few positions.

“Just the way the gaffer wants to play, I think I can hopefully help the boys out. He likes to break quick and play forward, so hopefully I can try and help that out, and supply the two boys up top. Hopefully chip in with a few goals as well.”

McGrath is obviously eager to re-establish himself in the Ireland squad heading into a World Cup qualifying campaign. Having missed a large chunk of last season with a serious shoulder injury, returning for the Dons late in the season, he’s still on the radar for new national team boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.

“Yeah, for sure,” he said, adding: “I was in the last squad before I got injured in November, and I came on away to Finland and we won. That was my last squad, then obviously I got a bad shoulder injury.

“I've been out since January with that, and towards the end of the season I got back playing. I think the summer camp was probably too soon to break back in, but my goal now is to try and get in as quick as I can. You don't want to be out of it too long; you want to try and get back in as quick as you can.

“Obviously, it's the World Cup year as well, so that's the goal, to try and qualify and get to the World Cup. It's not going to be easy, but I just want to try and get back playing, and hopefully hit the ground running, and try and break back into the squad as quick as I can. Try and get more caps.

“When I got injured, they were keeping tabs. I was meant to be in the squad for the England camp at the start of the year, and obviously the shoulder got in the way of that.

“I'm feeling good now, and hopefully that's the end of that. Injury-wise I've always been quite good, so this is my first really long-term injury, and I feel strong now, and I'm coming back to it, so hopefully now that's the end of it, and I can get a lot of games under my belt this year, and hopefully find form, and hopefully that'll get me back into the team.”

McGrath, who describes THAT 3-3 draw between Aberdeen and Hibs at Easter Road in November as “the craziest game I’ve ever played in”, is obviously focusing on club matters first. And some obvious ambitions.

“Of course, I think it's an exciting place to be,” he said, adding: “You can see Easter Road towards the end of the season. It's absolutely electric.

“I really want to experience Sunshine on Leith with the fans at some stage of the season.”