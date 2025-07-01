Easter Road club building for Europa League qualifier

Hibs are putting in the hard yards ahead of the new season kick-off. Including working in unseasonably high temperatures at their training camp in the Netherlands.

With temperatures climbing into the mid-30s centigrade, David Gray put his large travelling squad through their paces this morning. And he’s got another training session planned for the afternoon.

Midtjylland test lies in wait for Euro travellers

Hibs are building towards kicking off the new season with a daunting test, as they face Danish club FC Midtjylland away in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on July 24. The return leg is at Easter Road a week later, just before the SPFL Scottish Premiership kick-off.

With only injured pair Joe Newell and Rudi Molotnikov restricted to light duties, the group - which includes a number of academy prospects brought along for the experience - were put through their paces in an intense session. The emphasis was on possession and pressing, as players sweated their way through drills and small-sided games.

Hibs will play their first pre-season game tomorrow morning, with the game against German side MSV Duisburg brought forward from a 1 pm kick-off to avoid the worst of the day’s heat. The game will now kick off at 11 am.