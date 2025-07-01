David Gray putting the band back together for encore showing

Hibs have continued their mission to reunite key contributors to last season’s spectacular turnaround in fortunes – by locking down one of the most influential figures on a new one-year deal. And they’re still in talks aimed at securing the return of their No. 1 transfer target.

The Easter Road club have just confirmed a capital comeback for Junior Hoilett, with the veteran Canadian international – who had options on both sides of the Atlantic after effectively becoming a free agent at the end of last season – agreeing to put his World Cup hopes in the hands of manager David Gray. Hoilett, who turned 35 last month, was a hugely important player for Hibs as they climbed from the foot of the table to finish third in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare.

Experienced attacker hailed as ‘leader’ for off-field influence

The former Blackburn, QPR, Reading, Cardiff and Aberdeen attacker brought genuine guile and class to the final third for Gray’s men after joining Hibs last summer. And his off-field influence on the group was regularly mentioned as a significant factor by the first-year head coach.

Hibs kept lines of communication with Hoilett open during the close season, while giving the player – who had family considerations to factor into any decision – breathing space to make up his mind. A major factor was his determination to force his way back into former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch’s Canada squad ahead of a World Cup where the joint hosts will play at least one game just minutes from Hoilett’s childhood home in southern Ontario.

A thrilled Gray said: “We’re delighted that Junior has agreed to stay with us for the upcoming campaign. He played an important role for us last season both on and off the pitch.

“As a player, he provides us with real quality, composure and calmness. As a person, he’s brilliant with the lads in the dressing room.

Canadian a ‘role model’ for younger players

“He’s a role model for the younger players and is always willing to share his experiences and expertise with his teammates. We look forward to working with him over the coming season.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We wanted to give Junior as much time as possible to make a decision on his future due to his own personal circumstances. Junior is a real family man, and we wanted to make sure that not only him, but his family were settled and comfortable as well.

“As well as being a top professional, he’s a really good person and his role within our squad last year can’t be understated. He made a positive difference to our team on the pitch and our squad off it.

“I’m delighted we are together again and look forward to having another one of our leaders back wearing our badge for the coming season.”

Bushiri back - is Sunderland prospect Triantis next up?

The reacquisition of Hoilett comes just days after Hibs landed fellow free agent Rocky Bushiri on an extended three-year deal, as Gray puts an emphasis on retaining the core of players who worked so well – as a unit, as well as individuals – during a comeback that saw them put together a stunning 17-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership. And he’s still working on securing another of last year’s top men.

Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis is due back in pre-season training with the Premier League-bound Black Cats this week. Hibs remain in contact with both the club and the player’s representatives, with a number of options – from another loan deal to a £1 million-plus permanent transfer– on the table.

The Australian midfielder was an absolute stand-out for Hibs last season, picking up Young Player of the Year honours at the club’s own awards – and sharing a short-list for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award with £20 million-rated Celtic star Daizen Maeda.