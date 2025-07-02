Former Easter Road prospect with Old Firm history runs rule over young talent

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has backed Kieron Bowie’s bid to become the answer to Steve Clarke’s World Cup prayers in the problem position of centre-forward. And Miller, who started his own career at Easter Road before embarking on a journey that covered stints with both Old Firm clubs, believes staying with the capital club shouldn’t be a hindrance to more call-ups for the national team.

Currently assistant coach at MLS side Atlanta United, Miller – speaking in partnership with Canada Crypto Casino – admitted that playing for Celtic, Rangers or a top English side might give players a better chance of breaking into Clarke’s tight-knit group. But he believes Bowie, who was handed a dozen or so minutes for his debut as a late sub in last month’s 4-0 friendly thrashing of Liechtenstein, can still grab the opportunity.

“I don’t think playing for Hibs will hinder him at all,” said the former front man, who scored 18 goals in 69 appearances over a 12-year international career, adding: “Does it help your chances if you’re at Rangers or Celtic, or a Premier League or top Championship side? Absolutely it can.

“But when you look at the pool of strikers that might be available to Steve Clarke, assuming that everybody will be fit and available if they make the tournament, of course, I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be in the mix. He just needs to be making sure that he keeps improving on his game, building on the season he had last year, developing, scoring goals, and listening to his coaches.

“The main thing will be that he’s playing consistently, performing well, and getting goals. And if he’s doing that again this coming season, he’d make the World Cup squad if they qualify regardless of the shirt he wears.

More than a target man - and place is up for grabs

“I suppose you could also say he’s a different type of striker to what Scotland already have. He has a different profile if you look at the Scotland strikers in the last squad.

“He’s obviously more than just a target man, but he brings that target man option to the table. He offers a little bit more size up front and he’s doing well right now.

“You could say it’s a position in the squad that’s very much up for grabs, as well. Che Adams is the one that’s been around for the last few years, him, and Lyndon Dykes.

“Now, Lyndon’s kind of drifted away a little bit, Tommy Conway’s come into the squad, so has George Hirst and of course Kieron Bowie. There’s a lot of experience there competing for the spots.

“It needs to be a big season coming up from Kieron if he’s to maintain that place in the squad. But he’s in a good place right now, he’s getting better, and there’s no reason why he can’t keep playing for Scotland. He’s very much in the mix.”

Miller, who scored a dozen goals in 45 appearances for Hibs before his £2 million move to Ibrox in the summer of 2000, added: “I’ve seen him a few times - obviously, I’ve been away working in the States, so it’s been kind of limited exactly how much I’ve seen of him. But for someone who obviously is a younger player, and who burst onto the scene and got a big move to Fulham, then found himself back in Scotland with Hibs, I think he’s handling the ups and downs of club football really well so far.

“I’ve probably not seen enough of him to really analyse his game, but as a former player offering advice to a young current player, it’s about playing consistently for your team. If he’s playing for Hibs week-in, week-out and scoring goals, he isn’t just going to be getting attention for the goals he’s scoring but he’s going to be developing those areas of his game that need developing along the way. Scoring goals, winning games and having that confidence up high will lead to more development, more often than not.

“Hibs had a wonderful season last year after a poor start and as a result, he’s got a chance to play in European football this season as well. That will also add some experiences and some new wrinkles to his game.

“It’s a different level of playing football and it’ll help prepare him for more of what representing Scotland will throw his way, and it’ll help his development a lot. So that’s a big opportunity for him, early in the season.”