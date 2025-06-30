Former Hibs and Celtic striker completes shock move to Australian second tier club

There was a shock move for a striker that has scored goals for Hibs, Celtic, Dundee and Livingston earlier in his career.

Former Hibs, Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has cause something of a surprise after confirming the latest move in his career.

After kicking off his professional career with Livingston and Dundee, Griffiths earned a move to England as he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers. A successful loan spell spanning almost two seasons with Hibs brought 31 goals in 66 appearances and that really kickstarted his career as Griffiths went on to enjoy a trophy-laden spell with Celtic after making a permanent move to the Glasgow giants in January 2014.

By the time his eight-year spell with the Hoops had come to a close, Griffiths had claimed seven Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups. After leaving Celtic for a short stint at Falkirk during the second half of the 2021/22 season, Griffith tested his fortunes abroad when he joined Australian third tier side Mandurah City and acted as a player-coach for the Western Australia-based outfit last season.

Griffiths has now made the latest move in his career after agreeing to remain in Australia with Stirling Macedonia for their National Premier League Western Australia and Australia Cup campaigns and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with Perth SC over the weekend.

A statement from Stirling Macedonia following his arrival read: "We’re delighted to officially welcome Leigh Griffiths to Stirling Macedonia! A former Celtic FC player and Scotland international, Leigh arrives with a proven attacking pedigree and years of top-level experience. He adds genuine firepower to our front third and brings invaluable leadership to the squad. Welcome to the Stirling family, Leigh!"

The club’s football operations manager, Keegan Ashley, added: "What a pleasure it is to have someone of Leigh’s experience join us at Stirling Macedonia. He brings genuine quality in the attacking third and will have a big impact not only on the pitch but off it as well—helping guide and mentor our younger players as they develop their game."

