Dane follows in footsteps of former Hearts coach MacPhee

Hibs Euro opponents FC Midtjylland have confirmed the departure of a key figure in the club’s coaching staff, as set-piece expert Martin Mark moves to big-spending Premier League giants Newcastle United. But the Danes have already got a replacement in situ to cover for the departing guru.

Mark, who joined the club as under-15s coach in 2017, has been responsible for set pieces with the first team since 2022. In moving on to the world’s richest league, he follows the trail blazed by two of his predecessors – including a former Hearts boss.

One-time interim Tynecastle gaffer Austin MacPhee, now set-piece coach for Aston Villa and Portugal, was with Midtjylland for a season. He also served as Scotland’s set-piece expert under Steve Clarke before taking the Portuguese job.

Mads Buttgereit also moved on from the role with Midtjylland, taking on a similar position with the Danish national side. He’s now in charge of set pieces for the German senior men’s team.

Sporting director hails ‘culture and environment’

The club’s sporting director, Kristian Bach Back, said: “We are happy to be able to attach a capacity like Morten. He comes with great experience, strong leadership skills and an analytical eye for the details of the game - not least on set pieces.

“Morten already has a good knowledge of many of our young players through the national teams, and he fits well into our culture and the way we work in everyday life.

“We have set pieces as a strategic focus area, and this has yielded concrete results on the pitch - and off. The fact that Mads Buttgereit, Austin MacPhee and now Martin Mark have become attractive profiles in international football says a lot about our approach and the environment we provide for specialists.

“It is a strong testament to the culture and environment we have created at FC Midtjylland that we are once again sending a talented specialist on to one of the world's biggest leagues. Martin is a product of our way of working - both as a coach and as a person - and we are proud that he is now getting the opportunity in the Premier League.”

Danes in free-scoring form as new striker hits net

Midtjylland continue to show good scoring form, meanwhile, as they build towards the Danish Superliga kick-off before welcoming Hibs to Herning for the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie on July 24. They beat Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv in a friendly this week.

Coach Thomas Thomason was pleased to see new signing Friday Etim find the net, the Nigerian – a summer signing – looking increasingly at ease in his new surroundings. And top goal threat Franculino Dju scored his fourth goal in just three games, despite only playing for 45 minutes against Dynamo.

Hibs are back in action next week when they travel to Bournemouth for a mini-camp including a closed-doors friendly with the Premier League side, owned by Easter Road minority investor Bill Foley’s Black Knight group. They then face Bolton Wanderers in a home friendly before travelling to Denmark

Midtjylland kick off their domestic season against Odense Boldklub at the MCH Arena on July 20, just four days before welcoming David Gray’s side, who have a clear run at both legs of their European tie – the second game is in Edinburgh on July 31 – before their first Scottish Premiership fixture, away to Dundee on August 3.