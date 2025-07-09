Video as German ultras bring Euro pyro display to Easter Road friendly

With 15 days to go until the season kicks off in earnest with a Europa League qualifier of real import, Hibs marked their return to Easter Road with an entertaining friendly win over opponents rooted in the proud continental history of the club. In a game that produced plenty of chances, a couple of injury scares, a brilliant penalty save AND one or two reminders about the inevitable inconsistency of performances at this stage of pre-season, David Gray’s men just held on for a 3-2 win against Rot-Weiss Essen.

Two-nil up inside 13 minutes, with Junior Hoilett’s exquisite finish following the earliest of openers from Jamie McGrath after just 73 seconds, Hibs were pegged back by two quickfire goals from Essen substitute Dominik Martinovic in the opening exchanges of the second half. With subs aplenty in the second half, including Martin Boyle coming on for Kieron Bowie just after the Scotland striker had hit the post on the hour mark, it was hard for either team to find much of a rhythm over the closing half hour.

Boyle banging in a third with his left foot will NOT count towards his competitive total for Hibs. So the wait for a century of goals goes on. What wouldn’t everyone at the club give for the skipper hitting the net in Herning in just over a fortnight’s time, eh?

There was time for late drama as goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, at fault for the visitors’ second goal, pulled off a brilliant penalty save from Torben Musel with just three minutes remaining. And even some handbags in injury time as tempers flared in this ‘friendy.’

In a game that saw all of the summer signings start, a contest that gave David Gray opportunities to try different formations – a 3-5-2 making way for a 4-4-2 after an hour – and new combinations, there would be danger in reading too much into anything. The only reason for playing a team from the 3. Bundesliga, after all, was the fact that Hibs played Essen in their very first European Cup tie way back in 1955.

So what did we learn from this Euro throwback encounter at the start of this 150th anniversary year for Hibs? Let’s dive in.

Lewis Miller and Elie Youan injury updates

Miller left the pitch with a knock just after the half-hour mark, while Youan lasted just 17 minutes after coming on as a half-time sub, the French forward applauding fans as he hirpled his way round the outside of the pitch. Gray provided an update on both.

“It’s very early but both we’re hoping were more precautionary,” he said. “Millsy was a kick, he’s up walking about so we’ll have to asses him but we weren’t taking any risks.

“Elie felt a stiffness in his back which was hampering him when he was running and you could see that so we weren’t taking any risk in making things worse. So hopefully things settle down really quickly.”

Junior Hoilett is a stone-cold killer of defences

The sheer audacity of it. The quiet, subtle, unhurried certainty with which Hoilett scored the second of Hibernian’s goals here … yeah, it kind of underlined the value of getting the Canadian international back on board for another season.

Having given him time to speak with his family and weigh up other offers, the Hibs hierarchy were always keen to re-sign a player who made a real impact last season. Played up front here, before being replaced by Youan at half-time, he looked as sharp as ever.

McGrath also showed some nice touches, apart from his goal, before he faded in the second half. A few looked leggy at a time when they’re still putting in heavy training sessions ahead of the new season.

It all went a bit mad for a spell there …

Credit Rot-Weiss Essen for dragging themselves back into the contest with two quickfire goals at the start of the second half. But Hibs can’t be happy with how they conceded.

The first was a tap-in, never a good sign for a defence. And the second? Goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger did not look impressive in being beaten at his near post, from range, by a low shot that could hardly be described as a screamer.

The Austrian keeper dropped an easy cross into his midriff soon after. Inspiring some inevitable jitters among Hibs fans. But his penalty save was genuinely outstanding, diving full length to his right to stop a decent effort.

New/old signings given a chance to shine

While Hoilett was his usual clever self, fellow summer re-signing Rocky Bushiri – handed the captain’s armband from the start – will have benefited from the 60 minutes here. McGrath scored, Sallinger made amends for his one error, while Josh Mulligan put in a shift.

All will feel they have more to offer. And they’ll get chances to prove it soon enough.

Rot-Weiss ultras lived up to reputation

Famed for their passion that saw them draw five-figure crowds even as they languished in the regional leagues, the Essen support turned up in numbers – over 2000 on the night – for this Euro throwback friendly. Now in the third tier of German football, ultra groups flying banners declaring themselves the Red Barons, Wrecking Crew, Northside Crew and even the ‘Freaks’ put on a pre-match pyro display that would have had local safety officers more than little concerned.

The visiting support, who arrived early and en masse at Easter Road, were loud, enthusiastic and relentless. Imagine what they’ll be like if/when Rot-Weiss return to a more deserving position in the Bundesliga pyramid.