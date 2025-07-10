McGrath and Hoilett both hit net as Boyle bagged winner in Euro friendly

A scorer with his second touch of the ball, Jamie McGrath could hardly have expected a better first start as a potential Easter Road favourite. If he continues in the sort of form that saw him open his account after just 73 seconds in last night’s Euro throwback friendly win over Rot-Weiss Essen, he’ll certainly be a favourite with home fans.

Ask the summer arrival about his first impressions of life as a Hibee, however, and the Irishman’s focus switches away from his own talents – and towards those of his team-mates. With one especially magical figure drawing particularly high praise.

McGrath, who signed a pre-contract agreement to join Hibs with six months of his deal at Aberdeen remaining last season, considers himself fortunate to have shared a dressing room – however briefly – with Junior Hoilett. So he’s thrilled to be reunited with the former Blackburn, QPR, Cardiff and Reading attacker, back for another year at Hibs after a long summer of family talks and contract negotiations.

Former Aberdeen star one of ‘a special few’

Shaking his head in admiration of the goal Hoilett stuck past Essen in an eventful 3-2 home win, McGrath said: "Oh yeah, he's an absolute wizard. I grew up watching the Premier League and you're looking at him week in, week out playing.

“So to play with him now, it's class to learn off him every day. I had the pleasure of playing with him at Aberdeen for six months - and he's still as good as ever.

"You saw his finish; he does that every day in training. It's great to play alongside someone of his quality.

"He's a very good character to have around as well. He's always willing to help out, help you out. I'm delighted to be back playing with him again.

“He makes your job easy. You know the ball's going to stick with him or he's going to get out of a tight situation.

"He's a joy to play with. His finish against Essen, only a special few can do that. He'll be a big player for us this year.”

McGrath has put in the hard yards over pre-season, having fully recovered from shoulder surgery towards the end of last season. A long-time Hibs target who actually signed for the club on one particularly frantic Deadline Day, only for the deal to fall through, he’s loving being part of a team who carried real momentum over the second half of the last campaign.

"Ah yeah, you see the quality throughout the pitch,” said the attacking midfielder. “We can score goals from everywhere. You see the two wing backs getting forward, both Caddens, and Lewis Miller stepping in.

Irishman keen to chip in with goals

"It's a dream to play as an attacker in here as well because the boys don't refuse putting balls in the box and I was lucky enough I got the goal from that. I think it's going to be hopefully an exciting season.

"Yeah, my second touch was a goal, so not a bad start. It was a good exercise, getting 90 in the legs. I think it's my second one in six or seven months, so it was nice to come through that.

"This part of the season is just about forming relationships and getting the hard yards done, so a lot of good stuff tonight and a lot to improve on as well.

“I like to chip in (with goals) as much as I can. I've had a good return over the past few seasons, so hopefully I can keep that going now this year. It's important for us all to chip in, to take pressure off the lads up top.

"But we know the quality of the boys up top as well, they're always going to chip in. You've seen Martin Boyle and Junior Hoilett scoring, and Kieron Bowie was unlucky hitting the post. So the more threat we have all over, the better for the team.

"It was nice to play our first game at Easter Road. It didn't really feel like a friendly at all with the travelling fans and our fans there. It felt like a European game at some stages of the game. So yeah, it was a really positive night.

"We conceded two goals, which we won't be happy about. But at this stage, like I said, it's just about getting the hard yards in and forming partnerships and relationships with each and every one.

“The gaffer said before the game that Europe was 15 days away. So every day we have to train up the levels and make sure we're in our best physical shape for the first competitive game.

"We have a tough game against Bournemouth next week and we're playing some very good teams, so that'll stand us in good stead going into the European campaign. At this stage it really is about getting the hard work in and making sure we're in our best physical state in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Hibs face Bournemouth behind closed doors on the south coast next week, then host Bolton Wanderers in a final pre-season friendly doubling as Darren McGregor’s testimonial, before travelling to Denmark to take on FC Midtjylland in the Europa League second qualifying round on July 24. Still short of a striker and a defensive midfielder, with the Nectar Triantis situation looking less promising the longer it’s allowed to run on, there will be more new recruits coming.

McGrath feels the existing squad is well placed to cope with more arrivals, pointing out: “It's actually a very settled team as well, bringing back Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett. It's not like there have been massive additions in the squad, so that also helps as well because the boys already have that understanding and you saw the run they went on last year.

"It's great to have a bit of a blend of continuity and new blood. And I think it's a really good balance."