Where are they now? Hibs v Brondby 2016 - the last Hibs team to face Danish opponents

The waiting is almost over for Hibs supporters as their side prepare to return to competitive action with a Europa League second qualifying round tie against Danish club FC Midtjylland.

After securing third place in the Premiership table during an outstanding season last time out, Hibs will hope to take the momentum into the new season and that will begin with a trip across the North Sea for the first leg on Thursday, July 24 before the return leg takes place at Easter Road seven days later.

Facing Danish opposition is no new experience for Hibs or current head coach David Gray after he was part of the side that face Brondby at the same stage of the same competition in July 2016 - but who else was in the Hibs side as they exited the Europa League with a penalty shoot-out defeat and where are they now?