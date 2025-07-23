Video update from ‘gold mine’ training HQ ahead of crucial clash

He never said it would be easy. But maybe not quite as tough as the alternatives? On that point, Midtjylland boss Thomas Thomasberg is happy to continue treading a thin line between realism and causing offence.

Thomasberg’s team are favourites to beat Hibs in their Europa League second qualifying round tie, with tomorrow’s game here in Herning expected to provide the home side with a chance to kickstart their season in commanding style. Those are just the footballing facts of life.

Still, the Danish boss knows that some of his initial reaction to the draw has prompted a bit of anger in the Hibs camp. Not his intention, he insists.

“I have a feeling that somebody says it was an easy draw for us,” said Thomasberg, the experienced head coach quickly adding: “Not at all.

“But we knew at that time we could meet Besiktas or Utrecht. Still, with respect, I think that has been a tough opponent. But we also know that this will be tough. We are ready for what is waiting for us tomorrow.”

Admitting that his team could suffer if they dare to look beyond the challenge presented by David Gray’s side, a team who finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, Thomasberg pointed to the travails of local rivals FC Copenhagen – without appearing to crack a smile – in last night’s Champions League second qualifying round tie. The reigning Danish champions, who pipped Midtjylland to the title by a point last season, struggled to an eventual 2-0 win over Kosovan side Drita.

Champions League struggles of title holders an example

Thomasberg said: “Of course. We know in all European games (you have to focus). Yesterday I saw Copenhagen. They suffered for a long period against a team from Kosovo. We know all games in Europe, teams have quality.

“It's not like it will be easy for us. We are really prepared and ready for a hard game. Hopefully we can get a good start at home.

“A good start is of course a win. If it's possible to win by more than one.”

Regulars in the group stages of European football, Midtjylland have made qualification for the Europa League proper (again) a priority, Thomasberg admitting: “It's always a part of the club to be in Europe. We want to go to the group stage every year.

“I didn't know much (about Hibs) when the draw was there. Right now we have analysts who have had a good look at it. I have watched two games myself. It's a good and strong team. We need to do our best to get through to the next round.

“I have seen the game against Rot-Weis Essen. There was a good atmosphere at the stadium. I think it was the club's 150th anniversary.

“I have watched some of the games last season. I think it was a home game against Glasgow (Rangers), 2-2 at the end of the season.

“It's a good and strong team. They had a very good period after a tough start last season. They got a lot of points.

“I think they have players who really play with their hearts. They have good offensive players. They can get in the box well on set pieces.

“Like we always are saying, this is not to underestimate them. Of course we have the experience. We have tried it before. We know all these kinds of games. Now it's the first one.

“I also know that they have been waiting for this game. So they are looking forward to it. I know they will put everything in they can with heart and brain.

“I have seen a little bit different styles from Hibs. I think it depends a little bit on the opponent and their approach.

“I think in an away game, of course, they will try to protect themselves in some way. But I have also seen a team who can be aggressive. So I think it depends on how good we are on the ball, whether they will end up being a little bit low. Or they can go up in pressure.

“But like we are saying, we are a little bit prepared for both. Because we don't decide how they will approach the game. But I expect them to be strong. And be ready to really defend with everything they have.

“And then I have seen they have some good qualities offensively. In the crosses, set pieces. But also strong players where we need to be ready to defend.

“For us it's of course about getting a lot of good experience out in Europe. To get to the group stage. Because that's also a part of the way this club will go. So it is very important for us.

“And no matter who it is in these qualification games, there is only one aim. To get to the next round.”