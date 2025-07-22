Danish title challengers favourites to win Europa League clash - but Gray’s men can crank up heat

Trailing in the title race and desperately searching for a way to banish the individual howlers that cost them so dearly on the opening weekend of the Danish Superliga, Midtjylland – who welcome Hibs to Herning on Europa League business this week – hardly have their troubles to seek. And at least one of Thomas Thomasberg’s top performers has admitted that he’s already “really tired” of the cock-ups that cost them so dearly in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Odense Boldklub.

Former Denmark goalie Jonas Lossl, a dressing room leader at the age of 36, admits that ALL THREE goals conceded in the home draw – an early hammer blow for a team who missed out on the league crown by a single point last season – could have been avoided. The veteran keeper was culpable, along with a couple of his defenders, for making a hash of a simple ball on the edge of his box as Odense took the lead.

For the visitors’ second goal, South Korean Han-beom Lee was guilty of a fresh-air swipe as he looked to clear a nothing cross in front of his own goal, presenting a golden chance that Boldklub took with glee. And substitute Aral Simsir was guilty of a clumsy challenge to concede a penalty for the third goal against Thomasberg’s men – already struggling for momentum.

Lossl, holding up his hands for the opener, confessed: “I’m really tired of that. Unfortunately, that's part of it. There aren't many excuses.

“It’s a completely normal mistake that I make. I think Lee feels the same way,

“We know we are a team that picks each other up, and mistakes are unfortunately part of that. Chances are wasted and tackles are missed and everything else is thrown at them.

“There are mistakes in all games, and many times you get away with it. We certainly didn't do that.”

Top striker still banging in goals for Danes

The goal scoring form of Franculino Dju has been a bright spot for Midtjylland during pre-season, the 21-year-old Guineau-Bissau forward continuing his form with a double against Boldklub. Including a spectacular late equaliser to at least earn Thomasberg’s men a point. Scant consolation, in a season where they’re expected to win the vast majority of their games – a necessity if they’re to reclaim the title from FC Copenhagen, 3-2 winners at Viborg on Friday night.

Failure to beat the new boys on home soil automatically increases the pressure on Midtjylland as they host Hibs in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie, with the return clash at Easter Road next week. David Gray’s men are outsiders – but will be hoping to capitalise on any discontent among the home support.

Aware that not every Midtjylland fan was celebrating despite the late equaliser sparing their blushes, Lossl said: “We can’t be happy about one point. But we will be happy about the morale and the performance we showed, despite everything.

“I think that as a team we performed on at a high level in many areas of the game. And then there were some individuals who did some extraordinary things.

“The third goal from ‘Francu’ is fantastic, and we were able to put pressure on that. We scored two goals close to offside, had several chances and were very, very close to winning.

“But we had to win this one - there is no doubt about that. Whether OB is promoted or not, it is a home game, and we have an expectation that we will win it. We are championship candidates, and we would like to be. So you have to win one like this.”