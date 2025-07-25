Scots put bite on fancied favourites to set up Easter Road return

Well might the travelling fans have applauded. The thousand or so Hibs supporters who had journeyed to Herning, the sleepiest of sleepy towns at the height of a holiday season when everyone seems to be somewhere else, knew that they’d just witnessed something deserving of an ovation.

As competitors, David Gray and his men were obviously disappointed to leave the MCH Arena with ONLY a 1-1 draw in their Europa League second qualifying round tie, first leg. Only.

Considering the gulf in everything from European experience to playing budget, however, the side who finished third in last season’s Scottish Premiership can take enormous pride in their performance. Not just the fast start – but the dogged defensive work that kept Midtjylland at bay for so, so long.

Last night was very close to being something much more than just an encouraging draw by plucky underdogs, of course. Were it not for the combination of Aral Simsir’s dead-ball brilliance and a slight nick off the unfortunate Warren O’Hora, Hibs would almost certainly have left Jutland with a lead in their carry-on luggage.

There were also chances to bury hosts who were playing in the Champions League not so very long ago. If only the final ball had been that bit more accurate.

As a whole, then, Hibs can feel satisfied with their evening’s work. And look forward to next week’s return leg at Easter Road with a healthy degree of confidence.

McGrath has added an X-Factor quality to final third

Summer signing Jamie McGrath’s first competitive appearance for Hibs was marked with the cheekiest of dead-ball strikes. And that probably wasn’t even the most impressive thing about this performance.

The intelligence he brings to this Hibs XI, with and without the ball, marks him down as a recruit of serious potential. Already proven at St Mirren and Aberdeen, might Gray find a way to get even more out of the attacking midfielder?

He’ll certainly benefit from playing in behind the front pair of Martin Boyle and Kieron Bowie. The former genuinely thought he’d bagged his hundredth goal for Hibs as a lengthy VAR check for offside raised hopes, while the latter continues to prove himself a real brute of a centre forward. In the nicest possible way.

It’ll also be interesting to see if Gray gives £1 million-plus record signing Thibault Klidje more of an outing in the second leg, following the Togolese international’s 10-minute cameo in Denmark. If progress to play Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the third qualifying round comes down to a shoot-out, Hibs look marginally sharper than Midtjylland.

High line is everything for this Hibs defence

It may sound odd, when reflecting on a game when Gray’s men were pinned in for so long, but their ability to squeeze up as a back three/back five is crucial to their European campaign. You could see how much that troubled Midtjylland in the first half here, especially.

The key is getting pressure on the ball at the right time, of course. Which means midfielders and even centre forwards being well positioned. Then it’s all about defenders knowing when to step up, and when to drop off.

Hibs did it very well during the latter stages of last season. It’ll be important against Midtjylland next week, for certain.

Gray’s boys love being underdogs

Whatever Midtjylland boss Thomas Thomasberg did or didn’t say in his initial reaction to the draw, his Hibs counterpart was delighted by even a hint of arrogance. Gray loves being written off.?

“I think this group is always the same,” he said, adding: “So the number of times we've been underdogs, we went on that run last season and some of the things this squad of players have achieved. Yes, we've added to it with a few new faces, but the core of it is still there.

“And the amount of success they've had, the history they've created in a real positive way, it's just the momentum that grows and the belief that comes with that. The inner belief was clearly there for everyone to see again.

“And we're going to need that. We're going to need to keep adding to that.”

A clean bill of health and an upbeat mood?

Although the flight home always had the potential to niggle away at any strains or pulls, Gray – who now has a whole week to prepare his team for the return leg, while their opponents are in league action on Monday – is hopeful that fatigue didn’t lead to any injuries, saying: “Nothing immediate. I don't want to tempt fate. But nothing that came out initially.

“A lot of tired bodies, as you'd expect. But I also thought a lot of players looked really strong, looked physically good. And this is the highest level, as I've said, in European football.

“And you can clearly see that. They're a really good side, really athletic, real top athletes in that dressing room we're playing against. So the players, again, can take the belief for that, in matching that for large periods.

“And there's still, as I'll always say, there's always room for improvement. There's things that we could have been better on the break at times.

“But I'm not going to be critical at all. We just know we need to keep improving as a group - and stay humble.”