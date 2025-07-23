Midtjylland away provides stern test in first fixture of season 2025-26

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray has urged his Hibs players to keep on making history as they look to qualify for European group stage football for the first time. And the Easter Road boss says new record signing Thibault Klidje is available if needed to bring extra goal threat against FC Midtjylland tomorrow night.

Hibs remain outsiders to progress beyond the Europa League second qualifying round at the expense of the well-funded Danes, who have played in the Champions League proper and become regulars in the group stages of UEFA competition. Midtjylland host the first leg at the MCH in Herning tomorrow, with the return leg at Easter Road next Thursday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray, who expects numbers of away fans to exceed the 1000 tickets officially sold for his first European tie as gaffer, saw his preparations disrupted by a five-hour flight delay yesterday. But he’s in confident mood ahead of the contest.

“That’s the challenge to the players, it's never been done,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “Last season we spoke a lot about recreating history in a positive way; we've done a lot of that last season.

“And I think this is just the next stage for that. This is one of the genuine goals and ambitions of this group of players, the club, and a staff, is to try and be the first team to do that.

“I think if we can do that, again it's just something else we can add to the list and then we can keep moving forward. We believe we can do it, we believe we've got a squad that's good enough to do it - but it's going to be tough, we know that

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about making sure that the players stay calm in the chaos – and that they enjoy it. Because this is something that they've all worked hard for. This is the rewards from last season.”

Herning has been a town transformed over the past 24 hours, with hundreds of Hibs fans descending on a place that was virtually deserted as recently as last night. With Midtjylland struggling to sell their home allocation for a 10,000-seat arena, the away support will certainly be a factor.

Brondby memories and fans repaid for faith

Gray, who famously scored a special goal for Hibs against Brondby in Denmark, said: “It'll be brilliant. I've got fond memories of being here myself as a player, playing in Denmark.

“As soon as I've seen the draw, all the talk, my friends and family that went to that Brondby game spoke about the trip itself. Some people can't even remember the game, probably because of how good the trip was!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I'm sure there'll be a thousand, there'll be more than that, there'll be more than that in the city, there'll be very noisy, they'll enjoy it. And again, this is their rewards for sticking with us.

“They went through it all last season and these are days they need to enjoy and look forward to and hopefully, as I've just said there, it's the first of many and we can be successful.”

Klidje is in the squad and fit to play despite only featuring briefly as a late sub in the weekend friendly loss to Bolton Wanders, with the £1 million-plus Togolese international declared ready for action by Gray, who said: “Yes, very excited. At the same time, he's only been in the door five minutes so it's something that I don't want to put too much expectation on early.

“He's settled in well. Clearly for the attributes and what we've seen in him is why we wanted to bring him to the football club, so I'm delighted with the business that we've done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s played at a very good level, scored a lot of goals and effects games of football at a really high level. So I think he's a really good addition,

“It doesn't happen overnight. But yes, he's available, he's had a pre-season, so he's safe to do it.

“We got him on the pitch against Bolton, albeit for 15-20 minutes at the end. He's looking sharper every day in training, and he's probably becoming more settled around the group.”

On the flight delay that left the Hibs squad kicking their heels in an airport lounge, Gray said: “One thing I'm not going to do is worry about things we can't control. That's the benefits coming the day before, the kick-off's not until tomorrow night, our flight was delayed this morning, everybody knows that, changed the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Which is why you put plans in place to make sure that if anything does come up, we've got time to react. We've certainly done that, and the players have now gone to the pitch, they've all trained well, they're ready.

“I think tomorrow night takes care of itself because of the magnitude of the game, the occasion, and the rewards from last season that we've been working towards. Every single minute of pre-season has been towards tomorrow night.

“Why would you not want to play in European football and everything that comes with that? Because you can have a fantastic career and never have the opportunity to play in Europe. So it is one of the perks of playing for a big club like Hibs.”