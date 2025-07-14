The lengths the new Hibs signing went to in order to make the move happen have been uncovered.

Luzern sporting director Remo Meyer has detailed how Thibault Klidje pushed for a move to Hibs.

The striker has burst the club’s transfer record by completing a switch to Leith on a long term contract. It adds to the firepower at the disposal of head coach David Gray, who already has the likes of Kieron Bowie and Martin Boyle to call upon in attack, as Hibs build towards their Europa League second round qualifier with FC Midtjylland.

Speaking on the decision to sell Klidje to Hibs, Meyer has admitted that the forward had made it clear that he wanted the deal to go through. With time ticking down on his contract, it was agreed it would be best if he moved on to pastures new.

He said: “We brought Thibault on three years ago while he was injured, and he has developed very well since then. He delivered particularly strong performances last season, which of course did not go unnoticed. The move was Thibault's express wish, and his contract was due to expire in a year. We were able to find a good solution that suits all parties, and we will enable him to take this step.”

Luzern’s short statement reads: “Thibault Klidjé is moving to Hibernian FC in Scotland. The 24-year-old striker, who joined FC Luzern three years ago, has scored 16 goals and provided 6 assists in 76 competitive matches. FC Luzern would like to thank Thibault Klidjé for his commitment and wishes him all the best for his professional and private future.”

What Hibs have said about Thibault Klidje

Gray said : “We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Thibault’s quality to the Football Club. He adds extra pace and trickery to our front line and performed well for Luzern last season, and at 24 has a lot of room for development. We want to help him progress, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We have been tracking Thibault for a long period of time and are excited to have finally got our man. I would firstly like to thank the Gordon Family and our Board for showing this ambition and investment.

“It’s been our aim to continue to add top quality young strikers to our club and we have been given the chance to do that with Thibault. He is a young, driven, ambitious player who importantly wants to come and play for Hibs. We welcome him to Easter Road and look forward to him pulling on the strip.”

A statement adds: “Hibernian FC is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Thibault Klidjé, subject to international clearance and work permit approval. The 24-year-old striker has signed for a club record fee from Swiss Super League club Luzern, putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal. Hibs has an option to extend this by a further campaign. The Togo international joins Hibs off the back of a fruitful season in the Swiss Super League, he had 15 goal contributions in 39 appearances for Luzern last season, scoring 12 as his side finished sixth in the Swiss top-flight.”