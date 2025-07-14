Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Hibs.

Hibs are gearing up for their Europa League showdown later this month as summer shopping continues.

The club smashed their transfer record over the weekend as striker Thibault Klidje joined from Luzern. It provides additional firepower for head coach David Gray, who’s side have been going through a range of pre season friendlies to get them up to speed for facing FC Midtjylland in the second round of Europa League qualifying. Bolton Wanderers come to Edinburgh at the weekend for Darren McGregor’s testimonial.

In the meantime, some other transfer news is unfolding at the club and surrounding rivals plus former players. Here are some of the latest headlines.

Duo leave Hibs on loan

Goalkeeper Freddie Owens and forward Dean Cleland have made season long cooperation loan moves to League Two newcomers East Kilbride. Both starlets will be able to continue playing for Hibs while performing for Kilby under the new system, which allows eligible players to play for their parent club while gaining critical senior experience. Owens spent time at Civil Service Strollers in the Lowland League most recently while Cleland netted 38 times for the U18s during competitive matches as Darren McGregor’s side won the CAS Elite Youth League title.

Academy Director Gareth Evans commented: “Freddie did very well at Civil Service Strollers last season in what was a good campaign for them, and Dean really impressed in our Under-18s team. Challenging themselves in League Two, and playing for a good club like East Kilbride, is great for Freddie and Dean in terms of their development and hopefully both will now get minutes at a higher level."

Former striker’s transfer move

Josh O’Connor has completed a move to Elgin City - just weeks after joining East Kilbride. Son of Hibs favourite Gary, the striker left the club earlier this year for Northern Irish side Crusaders but returned home with EK. However, despite that move being announced, it hit complications and now he has gone north to Borough Briggs where manager Allan Hale is looking to tap into his potential.

He told HNM: “Josh is he just needs an environment where he's going to be trusted. I think he's been a bit unfortunate the last couple of years with injury and as a result of that not really being able to get settled in the team. You can see that he's got quality and abundance and it's trying to get that out of him on a consistent basis. Hopefully we can give him that platform and that environment that he's looking for.

“I think the fact that he's moved up to Elgin, essentially moving from Edinburgh up to Elgin shows that he's willing to make the commitment to go all in. We'll do the same in return to him and that will be what he needs to really go and flourish and get that confidence again. Hopefully he can find that with us and if he does then that's a great signing for us.”

Europa League rivals could raid La Liga

While Hibs have spent big to give themselves the best chance of domestic and European success, FC Midtjylland have been linked to signing a pair of players from La Liga side Celta Vigo. Having beaten Slovan Bratislava 4-1 in their latest friendly, defender Carlos Dominguez and attacking midfielder Willot Swedberg have both been strongly linked as options.

Head coach Thomas Thomasberg told Viaplay of transfer rumours: “I'm not going to comment on individual names. You're the ones speculating on everything, and every now and then I see a lot of names and rumours. Some of them I've heard about from time to time, and others come out of the blue - or maybe it's because they're hiding it up in the scouting office.

“I've read about it, and I may know one a little better than the other. Time will tell what will happen. There are a lot of rumours these days, and that's natural. I don't always know where they come from, but some of them are more popular than others.”