The former Hibs and Sunderland man has been put in charge of building key factors at Newcastle United.

A former Hibs and Sunderland boss has been handed new tasks at Newcastle United after taking on a new role with the Premier League side.

Since leaving a spell in the dugout at Dundee United, Jack Ross has worked behind the scenes at Newcastle United in a fruitful period which has include a Carabao Cup success plus Champions League football. It has now been confirmed he has been promoted to head of football strategy and will report into the club’s new sporting director.

After retiring, Ross managed Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and then Newcastle United’s fierce rivals Sunderland before a spell at Hibs. He guided the club to a third place finish in the 20/21 season and was sacked before getting the chance to lead Hibs out into a Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

Jack Ross’ key roles at Newcastle United

He said of his promotion at Newcastle: “I am delighted to move to the role of Head of Football Strategy. This is an exciting opportunity to help the club build on the outstanding progress and successes it has achieved on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

"We have incredibly high calibre staff here across multiple pillars of the club, and I am looking forward to supporting them in this new position."

A club statement reads: “Newcastle United have appointed Jack Ross as the club's Head of Football Strategy. Reporting into a new Sporting Director, Jack will take on an important leadership role that will help to develop a consistent sporting philosophy across the club. He will work within the Football Directorate alongside senior leadership across all sites, supporting communication, collaboration and the implementation of best practice across men's, women's and Academy football.

Jack Ross Hibs sacking admission

“Having previously overseen almost 300 professional matches as a manager, Jack initially joined Newcastle United's Academy’s as Head of Coach Development in March 2023 before moving to the position of Head of Strategic Technical Football Partnerships. He has continued to provide mentorship and strategic support to key staff.

“In addition to overseeing the club’s player loan and emerging talent strategy, Jack will also lead on building strategic relationships with other clubs, introducing new football development and talent pathway opportunities in the UK and overseas. The establishment of this model is aimed at enabling talent depth and retention, as well as supporting the development of Newcastle United's global brand and IP.”

Current Hibs chairman and then executive director Ian Gordon admits sacking Ross was an error the club learned from. He said in 2024: “I think as my dad said, that was a mistake and I view it the same way. I think at that time it was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction and lessons have been learned from then and along the way since then.

"It is hard to build something when you're constantly changing. That has been a massive problem for us. I think it's easy to look back and wish we did things differently. I know it's tough for fans to realise that, but there have been massive lessons learned throughout that time. I think we could always wise up a bit earlier. I'm not hiding from the fact we haven't got it correct along the way but we do feel through the ups and downs over the last few years that we're in a good position now with the structure in place."