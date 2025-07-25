Midtjylland star impressed with away fans - and ready for more in Edinburgh

Midtjylland have been warned to expect an even more intense battle from Hibs in front of a packed Easter Road next week, as Danish skipper Mads Bech prepares his men for a daunting return leg in their Europa League second qualifying round tie. But Bech, who said the home side failed to match up to the fire of David Gray’s team in last night’s pulsating 1-1 draw at the MCH Arena, believes Midtjylland’s quality will be enough to progress to a third qualifying round tie against Norwegian side Fredrikstad.

Not sure why the home side seemed so caught off guard by a fast start from Hibs, the centre-half admitted: “It's a good question. I'm not sure what made the difference there, but there's no doubt we were not ready for the physicality, the direct play, the duels. We were just not on the front foot at all.

“And that can't happen again, especially because we're playing away against 20,000. So it will only be a bigger pressure, and it will be easier for them.

“I think this was a good lesson. We need to be ready, even though we play at home.

“The away crowd did well, our crowd did well too, but then we know away against 20,000 it will be even tougher. So when the first whistle goes next week, we need to be there, we need to be ready. It's not up for discussion.

“For us, this was frustrating. Especially the first ten minutes, not good enough. Nowhere near good enough.

“It's a shame we had a bad start, but I guess it was more or less the perfect game picture for Hibernian. Get a good start, get a goal and then be able to defend away. So of course we are disappointed, but we need to bring in more quality on the last third.

“I guess we were surprised, but we knew they were coming with a lot of physicality, direct play. It's something we were prepared for, but it didn't look like it on the pitch, which is not good enough.”

Captain in ‘shxx happens’ comment on goal conceded

Asked if goalkeeper Jonas Lossl had been disappointed to be beaten by Jamie McGrath’s cheeky early free-kick, Bech said: “Yes, I guess so. Football is mistakes. Things happen, but we stick together as a team. We support everyone.

“Shxx happens, but of course that's frustrating when it happens. But we managed to get back, get a 1-1. It's not a disaster, but it's not optimal.”

Former Brentford defender Bech picked up on the visitors’ delaying tactics in a game that nearly boiled over late on, saying: “Yes, that worked. It took a long time. It started early, of course. It is frustrating. We wanted to keep the tempo high in the game, we wanted to start the ball quick.

“Of course, they are experienced, they know how to waste the time and be clever. It's well done by them, so of course it's frustrating. But at the end of the day, it's not up to the players to handle that, it's up to the referees.

“We need to be able to control it (the frustration). I think it was okay today, it wasn't too bad. I know there was an incident at the end, but we were going for another goal. We were trying to push it and sometimes you need a bit of frustration to come out.

“I know the quality we have, I know our offensive players can make a difference. I know when they get into the dangerous positions, they have more quality than they showed today. So I'm still optimistic.”