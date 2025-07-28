Away draw with Danes sets up ‘special’ Europa League night in Edinburgh

Debt repaid, at least in part. Faith rewarded, without a doubt. But David Gray is far from done.

Eager to show suitable appreciation for the board keeping their heads when all about were calling for the manager’s scalp, Gray thoroughly enjoyed seeing chairman Ian Gordon having such a ball as Hibs battled to a ballsy 1-1 draw with Midtjylland in Denmark last week. Should the young gaffer finish the job on a special night at Easter Road this Thursday, the Gordon family will be entitled to savour the vindication of getting one major decision very, very right.

Gray, who filled a couple of different roles when the late Ron Gordon was in control, recognises the work done by son Ian and widow Kit since the former owner’s sad passing in February of 2023. He’s certainly grateful for their backing in the early stages of last season, when his first campaign as a manager looked certain to end in the sack.

Having dragged Hibs from the foot of the table to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, Gray sees these European nights – a fun start in Herning, with a truly enormous return leg to come in Edinburgh – as payback for the majority shareholders not panicking during the darkest days.

“Yes, I think it's something that I've spoken a lot about, the support since the Gordon family took over the football club,” said the former club captain. “Even from afar when I haven't been the manager.

Cup-winning captain knows sacking him would have been ‘easy’ decision

“Every single manager being backed under the ownership in terms of financial and everything that comes with it. And I've certainly felt it in a short period of time, even just the backing during that difficult time.

“It would have been really easy, with my record that I had early on in the season, for there to be a change. Because I wasn't delivering the points that was acceptable for the club, I knew that.

“So I thank the ownership for that, for sticking with me through that period. And this is the reward off the back of that.

Home fans will pack stadium for Thursday’s decisive qualifier

“European football is where he (Ian Gordon) always wants to bring the club, he always wants to take the club forward and he wants to see his team play at the highest possible level. European football is certainly the next step for that. And then we want to try and compete at this level, which is another challenge that we're working towards every single day.”

With a nod towards the sheer glee Gordon was experiencing in the aftermath of last week’s Europa League second qualifying round, first leg tie, Gray said it was obvious that the owner gets a real kick out of his family’s involvement with the club, declaring: “Absolutely. It's the rewards for the hard work and the effort that they put into it and the backing, and the togetherness - and it runs right through the club.

“The whole Gordon family. Kit, the passion she shows, they're really good people as well, that's the big thing. Wonderful people that are desperate to be successful and want to move this club forward all the time. So they're brilliant people to work for from that point of view as well.”

A ‘night to remember’ for all at Hibs

All in the Hibernian camp are eagerly awaiting the crackle and fizz of Easter Road on Thursday night, as a proper UEFA contest against genuinely impressive European opposition brings out the best – hopefully – in Gray’s side. No-one, least of all a manager steeped in fandom for ‘his’ club, is about to understate the excitement surrounding this match.

“Absolutely, they're the nights that players will remember, fans will remember, sell-out crowd, European football,” he said, adding: “Anyone I've ever spoke to, I was even speaking to wee Gav (kit man Gavin Gillies) earlier today, he talks about European nights under the lights being what he remembers as a Hibs supporter.

“He says they're the best nights he's ever been involved in in football. So to bring the nights back would be special - if you've got an opportunity to be successful.”

Gray, already a club legend for just the one or two special moments he provided in big games, insists there is no secret to continually delivering decisive moments, laughing as he said: “Smile and wave - and just keep working hard! That's just what you do, just keep working hard and keep moving forward and trying to improve every day.

“The players here kept me going (during the difficult times) because I never ever felt for one minute that they weren't all into what we were doing. I wasn't seeing things that made me doubt that it would turn, so having that belief and then having the support from above to trust in that, I was able to demonstrate why I believed it would turn.

“So the players were definitely the big driving factor, why I always believed it would turn and what we were doing. That’s why I believed that by keeping at what we were doing and not drastically ripping everything up and changing what we were doing, we weren't far away.

“That was proven to be the correct thing by the end of the season. And the players deserve all the credit for that

“Going through that adversity and then the run off the back of that towards the back end of the season, the run we HAD to go on from December to the end of the season, it was quite incredible really when you look back. And where we finished at the end of the season is where I fully think we deserve to be.”