Second qualifying round tie finely balanced at 1-1 ahead of Easter Road return leg

Hibs Europa League goal hero Jamie McGrath insists he was DEFINITELY aiming for goal with his wonder free-kick that earned David Gray’s men a battling 1-1 draw away to Midtjylland. And the Irishman has warned his team-mates that their European fates can turn in the blink of an eye, as they prepare to welcome the dangerous Danes to Easter Road for the second leg next week.

McGrath’s early opener caught Midtjylland keeper Jonas Lossl napping, the veteran goalie left out of position and unable to prevent the attacking midfielder’s delivery – from way, way out on the left wing – swinging in and over the line at the near post. The home side at the MCH Arena equalised with a late free-kick of their own, with the help of a minor deflection.

Keeper caught out by audacious effort

McGrath, part of the Aberdeen team who saw a 2-2 away draw with BK Hacken blown away by a 3-1 home loss to the Swedes at precisely this stage of Europa League qualifying two seasons ago, laughed in response to gaffer Gray joking that his strike on goal had been intended as a cross, saying: “Me and Jordan Obita stood over the ball, and we just had a brief chat. We kind of spotted the keeper cheating a little bit.

“I was like: ‘Yes, I’ll whip it in to the near post.’ Worst case scenario, keeper catches it, but best case, we obviously scored.”

David Gray’s men seek improvement in return leg

Insisting that Hibs will have to up their performance levels to progress to the third qualifying round at Midtjylland’s expense with a home win next Thursday night, McGrath said: “Yes, of course. It's only halfway, both teams feeling each other out as well.

“It’s going to be a completely different game next week as well. We know that.

“We can't get too high or too low. We have to address it the same way as we addressed it this week.

“But we have that little edge with the home fans on our side next week. A quick mention to the travelling fans, they were unbelievable.

“We sensed it on the drive to the stadium; you see them all outside the window. They got here early, and that buzz in the warm-up kind of spurred us on as well.

“We know they spent a lot of money and time coming over here. It was nice to give them a bit of a result to go back to Scotland next week.

Early alarm call from travelling Hibs fans

“Yeah, there were a few in the hotel waking us up! You could hear them outside the window all day.

“I don't know if there's much to do around here, but they've been brilliant. Hopefully they'll have a good night tonight and get back safe tomorrow.

“Like I said, Easter Road will be jammed next week. I’m really looking forward to it now.”

Aberdeen experience shows danger of Euro foes

Referencing his own experience with the Dons against Hacken, McGrath cautioned: “That's the thing, Europe can change in the flick of a switch. We know we have to address it like we have done this week.

“We know in Europe if you switch off for a minute you get punished. We're going to have to be on our A game next week to give ourselves a chance to get through.

“But I think overall we defended the box really well. We kind of limited them to a moment of magic that obviously equalised the game.

“I think if we were a little bit tidier on transitions, we could have maybe capitalised on that a bit better, especially in the second half. Martin Boyle was very close to being onside as well. I didn't see it back, but he obviously was offside if VAR gave it.

“But, of course there's positives to be taken from the first leg. We’re going back to a home game next week.

“I think that's what we aim to do, is bring it back there. But it's only halfway, we can't get too excited.”

As a dead-ball expert himself, you might imagine McGrath to have recognised a fellow connoisseur in Midtjylland scorer Amil Simir. Maybe in time, he’ll find something to admire about the opponent’s equaliser …

“No, I never admire it,” he said with a grin. “You're just thinking: ‘Oh no!’

“There wasn’t much we could have done about it. Maybe foul the player a bit earlier in that attack. It's always when you look back, you can change different things.

“The pleasing thing was how we defended the box. From the front, I thought we defended really well. The two boys up top worked their socks off and the boys that came in as well carried on the trend.

“I think probably a draw was a fair result. But yeah, they're used to being in the Champions League - so we probably would take a draw going into next week.”

McGrath, whose last European goal was a free-kick against PAOK for Aberdeen just under two years ago, had joked on the eve of the Midtjylland game that he needed to contribute something in Denmark – if only to counter the good-natured stick he’s taken from team-mates since joining Hibs. Having signed a pre-contract agreement midway through last season, McGrath was then part of the Dons squad who pulled off a shock Scottish Cup win over Celtic – ‘stealing’ the guaranteed European group stage football prize that would otherwise have gone to Hibs, as third-placed finishers in the Scottish Premiership.

“I had to make it up to them some way!’ said the former St Mirren star. “It was obviously a nice start, nice to get my first competitive goal.”

“Yes, my last goal in Europe was a free kick as well. It is a nice trend. Hopefully we get a free kick next week!

“It's obviously nice to help the boys out. Like I said, we started the game brilliantly.

“From the kick-off, we looked threatening. I think they took over a bit towards the end of the first half, but we defended our box brilliantly.

“The boys at the back were immense. Smudger (Jordan Smith) in goal as well, he was brilliant all night coming for crosses.

“He tie is still alive. We'll bring it back next week and give ourselves a chance.”