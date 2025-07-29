Ex-Nottingham Forest veteran loved delayed European debut

After the tea party, the tear up. And a chance for Hibs to produce the kind of Easter Road experience that might – just might – induce a few brain-rattling misjudgements in the opposition ranks.

Because, sure, the MCH Arena is a perfectly nice venue for a European debut. A modern, well run, well-proportioned 10,000-seat stadium boasting a huge new deck of revenue-generating executive boxes, it was a lovely setting for last week’s Europa League second qualifying round, first leg contest between Midtjylland and Hibernian.

But Galatasaray away, it ain’t. And having witnessed just over 1000 Hibs fans out-sing nearly 8000 home punters in a 1-1 draw, it doesn’t take a mystic to predict that David Gray’s men will be carried into Thursday night’s contest on an almighty wave of sound and fury from all four stands.

Veteran goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who was still beaming with pride long after making his European debut at the age of 30, is absolutely clear on what these players expect on home soil, saying: “I'd like to thank the fans who travelled over. They were obviously class.

“And yes, as you say, it was a lovely little ground. Really modern and a nice first taste of European football.

“But I think the boys are really excited to get back to Easter Road and have a tear up there, have a good game. Easter Road under the lights is always special and I'd like to think we'll be backed to the absolute hilt.

“We should be near enough full, if not completely sold out. So, yes, I certainly want to look forward to it, especially with it all to play for.

“Honestly, the best way I can think to describe it, getting into Europe gave us the platform to go again. I don't think I can phrase it any better than that, really.

‘Not here to make up numbers’ - Jordan Smith

“All it is, I think, is a platform to go and show what we can do. We sort of made no bones about it, that this is where we felt we should be and wanted to be.

“The last thing we were going to do is just turn up to make the numbers up. So, again, massive credit to the boys, because I think we've shown that we can compete at this level - and I'd like to think that we're a little bit disappointed, if I'm honest, that we didn't cling on for an away win. But, yes, all to play for.”

Smith, who arrived as a back-up to Josef Bursik last season, has delivered one of the more inspiring character arcs in a year of ridiculous plot twists for Hibs fans. From unfancied journeyman to cool-headed saviour, he’s seen off the early challenge of summer signing Raphael Sallinger – for now, at least.

Just being given the nod for last Thursday’s all-important contest meant a lot, the former Nottingham Forest player saying: “Honestly, I don't think I can overstate it. It was something I thought about but really tried not to let the occasion get the better of me.

“Thirty years old, making my European debut. It's perfect. It's all you ever dream of growing up, really, if I'm being perfectly honest. I just tried to manage my own emotions - and give the team the best possible chance.

“I certainly think we did that. Massive credit to the boys. That was a proper shift.

“It was a real tough game. We knew it would be. But I think everyone stood up and gave our fans plenty to shout about and plenty to believe in that we can go and do a job at home.

“I came in as a bit of an unknown, really. Massive thanks to the gaffer for backing me and showing his faith in me.

“With Raf coming in during the summer, there was obviously a question mark of who was going to get the nod, certainly for the European game and looking forward to the season ahead. Again, I'm really pleased that he trusted me enough to put me in again.

“It was mentally really tough out there. It felt like at the end there was wave after wave of attack. I wanted to help the defence out as much as possible without coming running for things and putting myself in no-man's land. You've got to get that balance right, but I think we certainly did that.

“I think we answered a lot of tough questions that they asked. I think we probably gave them bits to think about as well. I think we showed quality at times. I think we knew we were in a good place coming into the tie - and I think we're probably in an even better one after that game.”

David Gray hailed as ‘special guy’

For all who went through last season’s emotional extremes, the steadying influence of Gray remains crucial. Ask Smith why special things keep happening to a manager just over a year into the profession, and he comes up with an obvious answer.

“Yes, well, he's a special guy, isn't he?” he said, adding: “He means a lot to this football club.

“Even when it was dark periods, he always says that the team never stopped running for him, And I think that really meant that the team never stopped believing in him. Me being part of it, we certainly didn't.

“He's just going from strength to strength as far as I'm concerned. He sets us little challenges. He's really good tactically and technically as a manager - and he also does the other side of it really well in terms of managing boys, whether that be a kick up the backside or an arm around the shoulder.

“He sort of gets the balance absolutely spot on every time and that's all you want in a manager really as a player. It makes you want to do absolutely everything that you can for him.”