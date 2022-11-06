Disgraced David Goodwillie back playing and scoring goals in Scottish football

He appeared for Livingston United in the East of Scotland League Third Division on Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Fauldhouse United. He was listed as a trialist by the West Lothian side, who play in the ninth level of Scotland’s football pyramid.

A source close to the club told the Evening News that Goodwillie’s appearance was only “a one-off thing” and that he is unlikely to be back at Station Park. The player’s history has been heavily-documented since he was accused of raping a woman and ruled guilty by a civil court judge in 2016.

Goodwillie has endured a controversial year since leaving Clyde to join Championship side Raith Rovers in January. His signing caused outrage in Kirkcaldy due to the outcome of the civil court rape case. Some directors and staff resigned, the women’s team severed ties with Raith, whilst main sponsor Val McDermid withdrew her support in protest at Goodwillie’s arrival.

Raith then publicly announced that he would not play for the club and eventually loaned him back to Clyde in March. However, that triggered further anger as the club’s women’s team resigned en mass and North Lanarkshire Council threatened to terminate Clyde’s lease on Broadwood Stadium.

Clyde cancelled Goodwillie’s loan agreement and he returned to Raith. He was officially released from his Stark’s Park contract on September 30 this year, and is now looking to continue playing part-time.

Formerly of Dundee United, Blackburn Rovers, Aberdeen and Plymouth Argyle, Goodwillie won three Scotland caps across 2010 and 2011 during what was the peak of his professional career.