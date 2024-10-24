Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Rangers man has been sacked by an SPFL club.

The 2024/25 season has proven difficult for Hibs and Hearts so far - they currently sit 12th and 11th in the Scottish Premiership table, respectively. Let’s take a break from that - here are all the biggest rumours from around Scotland’s top division.

A former Rangers player has lost his job as manager of an SPFL club - meanwhile, a current member of the Light Blues’ squad has called for the fans’ support ahead of their game against FCSB.

Duncan Ferguson sacked by Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Former Rangers and Everton fan favourite Duncan Ferguson has been sacked as manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, despite their win over Annan Athletic at the weekend.

Ferguson will be replaced by former Celtic youth star Scott Kellacher. Kellacher will not be their interim head coach - he has assumed the role on a permanent basis.

An official statement on Inverness’ website reads: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC can confirm that Manager Duncan Ferguson, Assistant Manager Gary Bollan and Goalkeeping Coach Stuart Garden have left the club with immediate effect following the ongoing review of the financial position with the Joint Administrators.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Duncan, Gary and Stuart for their efforts while at Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC and wish them the very best in the future. Scott Kellacher, first team coach, is stepping up to take over as first team head coach with immediate effect. A full update on first team coaching staff going forward will be made in due course.”

Tom Lawrence gives rallying call to Rangers fans ahead of Europa League game

Rangers are gearing up for their game against FCSB in the Europa League tonight. Despite hitting a stumbling block in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, Gers ace Tom Lawrence has urged the fans to get behind their team.

Speaking in a press conference prior to the game, Lawrence said: “The reaction from the fans after the game on Sunday, that hurts a lot because we don't want that. Fans don't want it. No one at the club wants it. That’s why we need to put on a performance [on Thursday].

“It's important that you actually feel [criticism from the fans] because the way you come back from that, you need to earn the right to have the fans backing you even more.

“And hopefully we do on Thursday, because we’ll need them. In the changing room, you have to get around the new players. Some of them are young, but you have to learn from times like that.

“I'd be lying if I said it’s been a happy place, especially after the game. We were all disappointed. We were all frustrated with the way we played. But we've had a few days to work in training now. The main thing is we stick together. Tough times come, but we need to stick together.

“I'm looking forward to the game and Especially putting on a performance. I hope [that a big European win can galvanise the squad]. We know how special these European nights are, especially at Ibrox. I hope the fans are right behind us. Because they deserve that after Sunday.”