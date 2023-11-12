Edinburgh Caledonia ‘won’t get carried away’ after another victory

Edinburgh Caledonia have been cruising since Euan Cole's appointment. Credit: Alex Todd/Sportpix

The hosts came away with an impressive 3-0 win against the Midlothian side who were fourth in League One before kick-off. However, Caley managed to overcome any threats the visitors threw at them at Meadowbank while also taking their chances up top.

Cole had only come into the club in the summer after long-term manager Maggie Wilson left the club at the end of last season. With top-six being the aim at the start of the campaign, Edinburgh Caley have since won every single game in the fourth tier and are one point behind Forfar Farmington with a game in hand. The side have also recently made it to the third round of the Scottish Cup where they will travel to Hearts in the new year. However, Cole isn’t getting carried away with things just yet.

“There is a spirit in this team, a real togetherness and a real buy-in,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Top six is absolutely still our aim. You have seen the other teams, it is like we are at each other's throats week after week with the amount of teams playing each other. By Christmas, we may have a clearer picture of how the league will form. We are just progressing one game at a time, Thursday night training and then preparing for our next game.”

Edinburgh Calely got off to the perfect start as they took the lead just eight minutes in as Sophie Davies smashed the ball into the far corner on the edge of the box. The hosts then doubled their lead 15 minutes later as Maragaux Durand Watson tapped home.

In the second half, Caley added a third right on the hour mark thanks to Natalie Brown. Bonnyrigg tried to get back into the game through Saffron McCabe but it wasn’t to be as the hosts came away with all three points.

“It was a very hard game today again,” Cole added. “I said in preseason the new teams coming up would be very challenging and before today, three of the top half were the new teams. We have won 3-0 but we have had to work very hard for that, all credit to Bonnyrigg.

“We always train the way we want to play. We have worked a lot on our play in possession and to try not to panic and play it forward all of the time. That allows our supporting players to join our attacks as well and win games.